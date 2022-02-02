Salesforce Partner Spaulding Ridge Announces Expansion with Revenue Lifecycle Management Practice; Deep Expertise in Connecting Finance and Sales Supports Subscription-Model Businesses

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has expanded its Salesforce offerings to include a full-scale Revenue Lifecycle Management Practice to tackle the needs of high-growth SaaS organizations.

The practice, in conjunction with Spaulding Ridge's cloud advisory team, focuses on assessing and improving SaaS organizations' revenue lifecycle value chains, including industry-leading cloud transformation health checks to accelerators and proprietary intellectual property (IP) solutions. As part of this launch, Spaulding Ridge has created a proprietary accelerator that manages the lifecycle of recurring subscriptions and smoothly connects sales and finance operations. This service enables SaaS companies to allocate and properly recognize revenue in multi-year enterprise-level agreements.

"There's so much value to capture if you get this right – the impact can range from improved sales volume and speed-to-cash to reducing revenue leakage and working capital risk," says Ron Dimon, Partner and Head of the Spaulding Ridge Cloud Advisory Practice. "And now, more than ever, organizations need repeatable, data-driven processes to help them scale."

"As more companies move to subscription-based models to follow consumer demands, the largest hurdle we see our clients facing is managing the complexity of revenue," Eric Jacobson, Associate Partner in Spaulding Ridge's Salesforce practice, says. "A full RevOps tech stack integrating Sales and Finance teams through Salesforce, with an in-depth financial planning solution, is the marker of a scalable subscription-model business. This expansion helps our clients avoid the common pitfalls that come with moving to this model type while unlocking immense revenue potential."

About the Spaulding Ridge Salesforce Practice

With more than 100 Salesforce consultants globally, Spaulding Ridge offers experience and engagement services around sales, service, and community clouds across 27+ industries, which include healthcare and life sciences, high tech, and manufacturing. Spaulding Ridge consultants are also skilled in financial modeling, close processes, and accounting principles across best-in-cloud services.

"Subscription-model businesses are a reaction to consumer needs and our growth into this area is a natural progression – we've been advisors to the CFO office for years now," Spaulding Ridge Partner Kyle Boston says of the Revenue Lifecycle Management Practice.

Spaulding Ridge's Salesforce Practice is known for its expertise in Revenue Cloud (CPQ & Billing products) and is one of the first firms to implement CPQ and Billing for end-to-end Revenue Recognition solutions. The expansion into Salesforce Revenue Lifecycle Management strengthens its offerings for total business transformation across organizational needs.

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

