Thinkific Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or "the Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online learning products, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial and operational results at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) on the same day.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

Dial In: 1.888.664.6383 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.416.764.8650 (International/Toronto)

The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations

A replay will be available commencing at 4:00 pm PT (7:00 pm ET) on February 23, 2022 by dialing 1.888.390.0541 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.416.764.8677 (International/Toronto), and can be accessed using the following passcode: 320714#. The replay will expire at 8:59 pm PT (11:59 pm ET) on March 2, 2022.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit Thinkific.com.

