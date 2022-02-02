Vivint and New American Funding Partner to Help Borrowers Protect Their Dream Homes

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, and New American Funding, one of the nation's largest independent mortgage companies, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that will help homeowners and homebuyers protect their dream homes.

Through the partnership, New American Funding customers will be eligible to receive unique and exciting offers from Vivint to protect and automate their homes. Additionally, Vivint will assist the new homeowner to quickly set up home services such as internet, TV, phone service, and more. Customers will also be eligible to receive a free Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro with installation – up to a $450 value – with the purchase of a Vivint smart home system. Vivint's system was recently named 'Best Professionally Installed Home Security System of 2021' by US News & World Report.

"New American Funding and Vivint are similarly focused on helping customers feel secure in their home – which makes this an ideal partnership," New American Funding Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "Supporting our clients is the most important part of what we do as a company. Vivint is the best partner in the business, and we believe this partnership is incredibly advantageous to our borrowers."

"We're so glad to partner with New American Funding to help more homeowners protect their most valuable asset," said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint. "The first step many homeowners take after completing their home financing is making sure it's connected and secure, so joining forces with New American Funding to make that process easier for their customers makes this a natural and exciting fit."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 221,000 loans for approximately $58.1 billion, 167 nationwide locations, and about 4,500 employees. The company is a 2021 Mortgage Professional America 5-Star Retail Lender and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America seven times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves over 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

