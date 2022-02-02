WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SUNBURY, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.32 per share to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2022 payable on February 28, 2022.

Weis Markets, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weis Markets, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

