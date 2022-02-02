Whirlpool Corp. named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for twelfth consecutive year

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) has once again been recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies. This marks the twelfth consecutive year that Whirlpool Corporation has been named to the list, which includes the most respected and reputable companies around the world, as ranked by peers within their respective industries.

"We are honored to be named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the twelfth year in a row," said Marc Bitzer, CEO and chairman, Whirlpool Corp. "The recognition is a direct result of the dedication and innovative thinking by our team members, all of whom continue to work tirelessly to serve our customers, support our communities, and protect our planet."

For 110 years, Whirlpool Corp. has prioritized responsible business practices to drive purposeful innovation and instill a culture of respect, integrity, and teamwork. As a result of these efforts, the company continues to progress many of its environmental and social goals, as well as implement employee development programs to support the advancement of its workforce. In recognition of this ongoing commitment, Whirlpool Corp. was recently named to America's most JUST Companies for 2022 and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 .

Fortune's annual list is based on a survey of corporate reputation that takes into account the observations and opinions of 3,770 industry executives. The survey consists of nine different categories: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, long-term investment, financial soundness, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Nearly 1,500 companies are considered for inclusion in the final ranking.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

