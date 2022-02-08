Cellphire Therapeutics Appoints Pamela B. Conley to its Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellphire Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing next-generation allogeneic cellular therapeutics for application across multiple medical indications, announced today the appointment of Pamela B. Conley, Ph.D. to the company's Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Cellphire Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Pam is a terrific addition to our Board," said Mike Gaffney, Chief Executive Officer. "Her work leading the science, translational and clinical development work for Andexxa®, an antidote for blood thinners, demonstrates the depth of experience she brings in developing products similar to Cellphire's. I've been collaborating with Pam over the last year and look forward to her contributions as we build out our cellular therapeutics platform. We're excited to have her."

Dr. Conley was previously a member of the executive team as the Senior Vice President, Research and Pre-clinical Development at Portola Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Alexion in July 2020). She has a proven track record in target identification and validation, lead optimization, translational biomarker development, and early and late-stage clinical development, resulting in multiple INDs and approval of two commercial products. Dr. Conley is experienced in small molecule drug discovery and development as well as biologic drug development and manufacturing. She has authored multiple INDs, BLAs and NDAs, and has been a key participant in meetings with regulatory agencies (CDER, CBER, EMA). Her expertise focuses on therapeutic areas of cardiovascular disease (thrombosis, hemostasis, atherosclerosis, coagulation, hyperlipidemia), inflammation, autoimmune diseases, and hematologic malignancies. She is internationally recognized for her scientific accomplishments (publications, patents, and invited lectures) in the field of thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, having cloned the platelet P2Y12 receptor, target of a $6B drug. Dr. Conley was the collaborative scientific leader in development and approval of Andexxa® (andexanet alfa, approved May 2018), a first-in-class reversal agent for life-threatening bleeding due to FXa anticoagulation. Dr. Conley received a Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts in biochemistry from the University of Texas, Austin.

About Cellphire Therapeutics

Cellphire Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing next-generation allogeneic cellular therapeutics. The company is applying its proprietary cell stabilization technology first to platelets, to develop lifesaving products. Its lead investigational product is Thrombosomes®, a freeze-dried hemostatic derived from human platelets. Cellphire's technologies support a wide range of potential medical applications from stopping bleeding, healing wounds, and imaging to targeted drug delivery and regenerative medicine. For more information, visit www.cellphire.com.

The Thrombosomes project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Office of the Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSO100201300021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cellphire Therapeutics, Inc.