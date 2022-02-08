<span class="legendSpanClass">The National University of Natural Medicine increases access to naturopathic higher education with new online nutrition, global health, and integrative health sciences programs</span>

NUNM Expands Online Degree Programs for Fall 2022 <span class="legendSpanClass">The National University of Natural Medicine increases access to naturopathic higher education with new online nutrition, global health, and integrative health sciences programs</span>

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) is making careers in natural medicine more accessible by offering four of its undergraduate and graduate degree programs in an online format for the upcoming Fall 2022 term.

The new online degree programs include:

Incoming online students can expect the same intensive rigor of the on-ground degree programs but from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

"These online programs will allow us to meet learners where they are," says Dean Andrew Erlandsen, ND, who oversees the new online degree programs.

Most of the new programs' instructional delivery takes place in an asynchronous manner, providing students the freedom to access courses and their instructional materials at any time. Students can complete coursework independently, while also having access to virtual support from top NUNM faculty.

NUNM President/CEO Dr. Melanie Henriksen says the university was moving towards more online and hybrid learning models before the pandemic, but the impacts of COVID-19 make the expansion of online programs vital.

"Higher education has to be more equitable, which means we have to continue to center our students and increase access to naturopathic medicine. If you're feeling called to a career in nutrition, integrative or global health, you don't have to delay your dreams."

The expanded online offerings build on the industry-leading first-year online Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine (ND) program, which NUNM offered for the first time in 2021 — the first such ND program accredited by the Council of Naturopathic Medical Education (CNME).

"It's clear that students everywhere are being called to natural medicine," said Dr. Henriksen. "If they can't come to us, we will come to them virtually."

Established in 1956, National University of Natural Medicine is the oldest accredited naturopathic medical university in North America and a leader in natural medicine education and evidence-based research. Learn more at www.nunm.edu .

