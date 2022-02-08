Quest Analytics Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Jim Brown as SVP, Network Performance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network management, today announced the addition of Jim Brown to its leadership team, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Jim will collaborate with our clients and teams to develop new and innovative network measurement analytics designed to meet emerging industry challenges, drive high-performance and create differentiated networks.

(PRNewsfoto/Quest Analytics) (PRNewswire)

"Jim is a proven, results-oriented leader with deep experience in health delivery and managed care on commercial and federal fronts as well as with payers and providers, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Quest Analytics team," said Steve Levin, CEO, Quest Analytics. "As the nation's health plans rely on us to address their network access, adequacy and accuracy needs, Jim's extensive technical skillset and keen understanding of provider network management will accelerate development of new network performance measures and converting this insight into better member experiences and care."

Most recently, Jim served as Vice President, Market and Provider Analytics at Highmark Health, where he led actuarial and analytic teams accountable for delivering insights and actions to both health plan and health system executives to drive integrated performance across the quadruple-aim metrics of affordability, quality outcomes, experience and growth. Previously, he was VP and Chief Actuary at Evolent Health where he had responsibility for Actuarial, Strategic Client Finance, and Medical Economic teams in all aspects of client engagement, including business development and strategy.

"Throughout my career, I have been focused on using analytics and insights to ensure better patient and caregiver outcomes, so I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Quest Analytics team, who is well known for their leadership and innovation in the space," said Jim Brown, SVP, Network Performance, Quest Analytics. "In this new role, I look forward to collaborating with CMS, state regulators and health plans to solve their most pressing provider network management issues."

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics is the software platform trusted by the nation's health plans and regulators to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance. The company's software is used by more than 425 payers, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), multiple state regulatory agencies and many of the nation's leading health systems. Quest Analytics' solutions include Quest Analytics Services, the most widely utilized software to measure network access, and Quest Enterprise Services, the only software that enables health plans to measure, manage and monitor both network adequacy and provider directory accuracy within a single platform. Quest Analytics helps health plans move beyond adequacy to excellence by delivering differentiated member experiences, improving Americans' access to quality healthcare, and creating more efficient and compliant network management for payers across all plan types—including meeting the newly passed provider verification requirements under the No Surprises Act . For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quest Analytics