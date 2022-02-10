Good News for Sellers of CT and MRI Systems: US Hospitals Plan to Purchase

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There was positive news for imaging manufacturers in recent reports from imaging market researcher IMV, a part of Science and Medicine Group. Purchasing imaging systems is in the works for U.S. hospitals, according to recent reports from IMV Publications, CT Outlook and MR Outlook both published this month.

IMV Medical Information logo (PRNewswire)

IMV Medical Information Division is a marketing research and consulting firm founded in 1977, specializing in medical imaging and other advanced healthcare technology markets. IMV's market research services, in combination with its databases of U.S. imaging sites with selected modalities, provide clients valuable assistance in strategic planning, customer satisfaction, product development and sales initiatives.

Each year IMV publishes assessments of its panel of radiologists, department managers, technicians and other informed personnel at U.S. hospitals and analyzes their responses to surveys. The report can answer the approximate market for new systems, average budgets, general trends, procedure volume and other factors.

IMV's 2021 MR Market Outlook said that 40% of sites were definitely planning to purchase new MR systems. That's up from 27% last year.

IMV's 2021 CT Market Outlook said that some 43% of CT sites were planning to purchase new systems, maintaining momentum from last year. Some of these systems will be for outpatient sites owned by hospitals IMV surveyed. IMV breaks these results out by type of hospital and type of system in the report. The report also asks about market share among imaging companies, and other questions, and records the responses of imaging system end-user respondents.

IMV also can provide custom services and has data products for sale. More information can be obtained at https://imvinfo.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMV Medical Information Division