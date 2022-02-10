Intel(R) Xeon(R)-based 1U Rackmount Network Appliance Targeted at Network Security Applications - Axiomtek's NA592

TAIPEI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce the NA592, its 1U rackmount network appliance platform. The NA592 is powered by the high-performance Intel® Xeon® W-1200 processor or 10th generation Intel® Core™ processor (code name: Comet Lake) with the Intel® W480E chipset. It comes with eight GbE LAN ports and two SFP ports with Intel® Ethernet Controller I350-AM4 and I350-AM2 for on-board access to Intel® Virtualization Technology for Connectivity (VT-c) featuring on-chip QoS, Traffic Management, and SR-IOV. Its two expandable LAN module slots support various NIC modules for flexible port configuration including 1GbE/10GbE/25GbE/40GbE/Fiber/Copper interfaces. Designed to deliver scalability, reliability, and security, the NA592 is suitable for SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), unified threat management (UTM), WAN optimization and other network security applications.

The NA592 features four DDR4 2933MHz ECC or non-ECC UDIMM slots with up to 128GB of system memory. To ensure reliability, the SMB network appliance platform has 2-pair LAN Bypass functions for fail-over option and supports BIOS console redirection. It can manage numerous connected computers through the integration of two optional NIC module slots through the AX98621 I/O board to further expand the customization options, allowing for up to 26 LAN ports. The well-developed 1U network appliance platform is scalable, customizable and has great expansion capabilities.

"The Intel® Comet Lake-based NA592 leverages higher processor core counts which delivers breakthrough computing performance to power network applications. It is built to provide reliable operation with features such as network bypass support, redundant power supply, and TPM 2.0. To fulfill the specific needs of each network deployment, the NA592 can be expanded with an optional PCIe x8 slot for add-in card expansion, an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module, an M.2 Key M 2242/2280 slot for storage expansion, a PCIe Mini Card slot for wireless network deployments, and a nano SIM socket. The network communication appliance is an ideal platform for network security, cloud computing and data centers applications," said Joyce Wu, a product manager of IIoT Division at Axiomtek.

The NA592 offers two internal 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD bays and an M.2 Key B 2242 slot with support of the SATA interface. Its easily accessible I/O connectivity includes one RJ-45 type console, two USB 3.0, and one optional VGA. In addition, it has LED indicators for power/HDD/GPIO/LAN Bypass activity monitoring and one LCD module with four keypads. The high stability network security appliance system features optional Intelligent Platform Management Interface 2.0 (IPMI 2.0) to allow administrators to monitor system health and manage systems. Linux and Windows operating systems are available for the NA592.

The NA592 is ready for purchase now. For more product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Advanced Features

1U rackmount with redundant power supply

Intel® Xeon® W-1200 or 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 processor (code name: Comet Lake)

Intel® W480E chipset

4 DDR4 2933MHz ECC (By CPU) or non-ECC UDIMM slots for up to 128GB of memory

8 GbE RJ-45, 2 SFP (Intel® i350), and 2 NIC modules

2-pair LAN Bypass

2 USB 3.0

One M .2 Key B 2242 slot and two 2.5" HDD/SSD bays

1 PCIe x8 FH/HL through AX96708 riser card (optional)

1 M .2 Key E 2230 slot (PCIe x1)

1 M .2 Key M 2242/2280 slot through AX98621 I/O board (optional)

1 PCIe Mini Card slot

2 smart fans

