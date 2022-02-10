Tomato Wellness Partners with Food Network Dietitian Ellie Krieger to Spread Excitement About Tomato Products

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tomato Products Wellness Council (@TomatoWellness), the voluntary nonprofit organization that promotes the tomato products industry in the United States, announces their partnership with celebrity dietitian Ellie Krieger, book author and host of the hit Food Network show Healthy Appetite, to help educate consumers on the health benefits and joys of cooking with canned and jarred tomato products. During this engagement, Ellie has shared her own inspiration and love for tomato products through videos, blogs, recipes, and a Facebook live featuring her creation for Shakshuka Pizza!

This Valentine's Day Tomato Wellness will be hosting an exciting giveaway with Ellie featuring Le Creuset Heart Shaped Casserole dishes. Prizes will be given away on Instagram, and Twitter. Be sure to follow @TomatoWellness and @Ellie_Krieger on both channels for a chance to win.

"It's an exciting time for the USA tomato products industry," says Alec Wasson, the Director and Chief Tomato Evangelist for Tomato Wellness. "The pandemic really sparked a Renaissance of home cooking, and an appreciation for healthy, affordable and dependable canned foods. The younger generations especially enjoy USA-grown tomato products for their seasonality, sustainability and how they help reduce food waste."

@TomatoWellness is also rolling out a series of new recipe videos, partnering with influencers on Instagram and TikTok, being featured in an upcoming PBS special, as well as continuing to lead the way in health and nutrition. "There are multiple health benefits linked with consuming tomato products, specifically their powerful antioxidant lycopene, which is two to three times more bioavailable in tomato products than in raw tomatoes. Benefits include reduced inflammation, and lower risks of heart disease and prostate cancer," says Sharon Palmer, MSFS, RD, nutrition advisor for Tomato Wellness.

USA tomato products are harvested in-season at their peak of ripeness, and sealed within hours, locking in the flavor and nutrition of summer all year long. Support USA family farmers and reduce your environmental footprint every time you stock your pantry with tomato products. Learn why you should support USA-grown tomatoes, and visit TomatoWellness.com for resources, recipes, RD Toolkits, scientific studies, and more. Sign up for the Free Tomato Wellness newsletter, and follow @TomatoWellness on all social media pages.

