UCSF | Health Hub and HLTH Announce Partnership to Host All-Star 2022 Digital Health Awards Grand Finale UCSF | Health Hub will announce the winners from more than 1,500 disruptive, impactful digital health companies before health ecosystem senior leaders at the HLTH 2022 conference in Las Vegas in November.

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCSF | Health Hub , producer of the UCSF | Health Hub Digital Health Awards , announced today a new-multi year agreement with health transformation platform HLTH, (pronounced "health"), to host its 2022 Digital Health Awards Grand Finale event at HLTH 2022 .

HLTH 2022 will take place in Las Vegas from November 13 through 16, 2022, gathering top health industry leaders, government officials, policy experts, politicians, tech industry influencers, and impassioned celebrities to solve healthcare's most pressing problems and spark true change.

"HLTH is the industry's leading innovation event for healthcare and is the place to be if you are a buyer, seller, promoter, or champion of digital health," said Mark H. Goldstein, Founder & Chairman of UCSF | Health Hub and a Managing Partner at Builders VC, a leader in healthcare investing. "Our companies, judges, sponsors were unanimous in their support of bringing our Grand Finale to HLTH in Las Vegas, where over 10,000 industry leaders and companies will all be gathered. It's an incredible and exciting next step for the competition," adds Goldstein.

Since 2019, UCSF | Health Hub, a digital health accelerator working with digital health startups from around the world, has hosted the Digital Health Awards to identify the most innovative upcoming digital health companies in the biggest areas of digital health, including Telemedicine and Application of AI.

In 2021, the Awards Grand Finale was hosted at the Mission Bay Conference Center in San Francisco with many winners appearing via video conference (viewed here ) and guests at the Chase Center watching from the outdoor screen. Winners included AmWell, in the New Application in Telehealth category for its live video telehealth platform, and Cityblock, in the Mental & Behavioral Health category for its on-demand support platform.

In 2022, the Grand Finale event in Las Vegas on November 14 will be attended by finalist companies, guest speakers, and leading digital health experts. Winners will be announced from more than fifteen hundred submissions, evaluated by more than 500 judges. Guests are invited to celebrate at the all-star reception immediately following.

"With deep roots in the healthcare venture community and an impressive record of attracting game-changing startups in the first three years of the Digital Health Awards, UCSF | Health Hub has already influenced the trajectory of digital health," said Rich Scarfo, President of HLTH. "Our shared commitment to healthcare innovation makes this a natural partnership with potential for growth."

Digital health companies and prospective judges, speakers, and guests can learn more about the UCSF | Health Hub Digital Health Awards by visiting: https://www.ucsfhealthhub.com/awards/home . More details, including dates and categories will be shared at ViVE from March 6 - 9, 2022.

About HLTH

HLTH (pronounced "health") is a community of leaders, innovators, and pioneers spanning the health ecosystem brought together for the industry's most important conference, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for dialogue and development of a better health ecosystem. HLTH 2022: November 13–16, 2022, at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas.

About UCSF | Health Hub

UCSF | Health Hub is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, affiliated with the University of California San Francisco and funded by the venture capital community and select healthcare services providers. Our mission is to help the next best digital health and life science companies develop, validate, and scale by matching them with advisors, investors, mentors, clinicians, and customers. We help companies which have received funding and are working full-time on their journey to disrupt the status quo in healthcare. Our community comprises more than 20,000 select, early-to-late stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare experts, mentors, investors, clinicians, researchers, and buyers. Our members subscribe to our newsletters, engage via our UCSF | Health Hub Connect matching platform, and attend our in-person and virtual events.

About UCSF | Health Hub Digital Health Awards

The program has grown year on year since being established in 2019, marking a 35 percent increase in submissions in 2021 from 2020 and attracting more than 500 judges. Past winners include: AmWell (Application in Telehealth, 2021), Cityblock (Mental and Behavioral Health, 2021) Conversa (Remote Diagnostics, 2020), Eko (Hospital Diagnostics, 2020), Oura (Consumer Wellness, 2020), Dr. On Demand (Telemedicine, 2019), Livongo (Application of AI, 2019). 2021 Winners can be viewed here , 2020 here and 2019 here. Previous year's award shows have been viewed thousands of times. The 2021 Grand Finale Video can be viewed here .



Media Contacts:

