ALLRECIPES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF NEW SURVEY REVEALING THE TOP FOOD, KITCHEN AND HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS FOR HOME COOKS

Best Brands Across 74 Categories Named in 2nd Annual Allrecipes Community Choice Awards
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Allrecipes announces the results of its second annual Community Choice Awards survey, revealing the trusted grocery staples, pantry items, and kitchen products that home cooks can't live without. Allrecipes readers, viewers, and vast community of cooks voted for their favorite brands across 74 categories, ranging from ice cream, canned cocktails, brownie mix, and hot sauce to paper towels, pet food, dishwasher detergent, and air fryers. The 2022 Allrecipes Community Choice Award winners are featured in the February/March issue of Allrecipes magazine, on newsstands now, and also featured on https://www.allrecipes.com/longform/community-choice-awards.

"What I love about the Allrecipes Community Choice Awards is that they're truly chosen by our audience of passionate cooks," said Nichole Aksamit, Editor in Chief of Allrecipes magazine. "We get the inside scoop on what's most helpful to real people in their day-to-day lives, whether they're getting dinner on the table, whipping up a Sunday brunch, or entertaining friends for a game-day gathering. With so many delicious and useful products spotlighted, this guide will help make shopping a little easier. I'm sure many people will see some of their favorite go-to products. And I bet, like me, they'll also be inspired to try more brands that other home cooks trust and swear by."

Allrecipes Community Choice Winners 2022 – Listed Alphabetically By Category

Dinner Helpers 


Faster Pasta:                      

Barilla Ready Pasta

Heat-and-Eat Frozen Veggies:

Birds Eye

Prepared Meats:

Johnsonville

Seasoning Mixes:

McCormick

Quick-Cooking Rice:

Minute Rice

Frozen Finger Foods:

Ore-Ida

Seasoned Seafood:

StarKist

Plant-Based 


Plant-Based Ice Cream:

Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Pints

Plant-Based Meat Alternatives:

Beyond Meat

Plant-Based Butter:

Earth Balance Buttery Spread

Plant-Based Cheese:

Miyoko's Creamery

Global Flavor Helpers


Italian Pantry Staples Go-To Brand:

Barilla

Hot Sauces and Chile Pastes:

Frank's

Asian Pantry Staple Go-To Brand:

Kikkoman

Mexican Pantry Staple Go-To Brand:

Old El Paso

Simmer Sauces & Marinades:

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ

Always In Your Cart  


Milk (Dairy or Plant-Based): 

Blue Diamond Almond Breeze

Sugar:

Domino/C&H Sugar

Eggs: 

Eggland's Best

Flour:

Gold Medal Flour

Bacon:

Hormel Black Label

Spices:

McCormick Spices

Bread: 

Pepperidge Farm

Cheese: 

Sargento

Baking Helpers 


Ice Cream and Sorbet:    

Breyers

Whipped Toppings:

Cool Whip

Brownie Mix:

Ghirardelli Brownie Mix

Topping Sauces:

Hershey's Chocolate Syrup

Cookie Dough:

Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chips:

Nestlé Toll House Morsels

Frozen Puff Pastry:

Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Sheets

Biscuit Dough:

Pillsbury Grands! Biscuits

Frozen/Refrigerated Pie Crust:

Pillsbury Pie Crusts

Snack Solutions

Snack-Sized Cheese:

Babybel Cheese

Yogurt:

Chobani

Bite-Size Chocolate:

Dove Chocolate

Jerky:

Jack Link's Beef Jerky

Microwave Popcorn:

Orville Redenbacher's

Kid Favorite at Your House:    

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish

Nuts:

Planters

Hummus:

Sabra Hummus

Guacamole:

Wholly Guacamole

Drink Fixes  

Canned Cocktails: 

Angry Orchard

Coffee Creamer:

Coffee mate

Powdered Drink Mixes:

Crystal Light

Seltzers & Bubbly Waters (nonalcoholic):

LaCroix

Prepared Iced Tea (bottled, ready-to drink):

Pure Leaf

Cold Brew Coffee:       

Starbucks Cold Brew

Hot Chocolate Mixes:

Swiss Miss

Hard Seltzers:

White Claw

Household Helpers 

Paper Towels:

Bounty

Dishwasher Detergent:

Cascade

Dish Soap: 

Dawn

Trash Bags:

Hefty

All-Purpose Cleaning Spray:

Lysol

Parchment Paper:

Reynolds Kitchen

Aluminum Foil:

Reynolds Wrap

Reusable Food Storage Containers:

Rubbermaid

Plastic Wrap:

Saran

Disposable Food Storage Bags:

Ziploc

Pet Helpers

Wet Cat Food:

Fancy Feast

Dog Treats:

Milk-Bone

Wet Dog Food:

Pedigree

Dry Dog Food:

Purina

Dry Cat Food:

Purina

Cat Treats:

Temptations

Kitty Litter:

Tidy Cats

Kitchen Helpers/Gotta Have Gear

Slow Cooker:  

Crockpot

Toaster/Toaster Oven:

Cuisinart

Multicooker:

Instant Pot

Coffee Maker:

Keurig

Blender:  

KitchenAid

Mixer (Stand or Hand):

KitchenAid

Air Fryer:

Ninja

The awards get top billing on the flip side of the February/March 2022 issue, the magazine's first "flip issue." Readers can flip the issue over to reveal a special second cover and Community Choice Awards section at the back of the magazine announcing and celebrating 28 of the award winners. Readers can find all 74 winners, along with shoppable links to the products, at www.allrecipes.com/longform/community-choice-awards/.

Allrecipes Community Choice Survey 2022 methodology: The 2,499 respondents in Allrecipes' online survey were asked to vote for their favorite brands across 74 kitchen and household categories. They could select more than one brand, write in brands, skip categories, and note why they liked a given brand. The winner in each category is the brand that received the most votes. The survey was conducted from July 6 - August 31, 2021.

ABOUT ALLRECIPES
Allrecipes, the world's largest community-driven food brand, provides trusted resources to more than 50 million home cooks, publishes recipes from home cooks around the world who connect and inspire one another through photos, reviews and videos. Since its launch in 1997, Allrecipes has become an indispensable resource for cooks of all skill levels seeking trusted recipes, cooking trends, entertaining ideas, every day and holiday meal solutions, grocery savings information and practical cooking tips. The brand helps cooks shop, budget and make healthy, sustainable choices in the kitchen. In addition to the site, Allrecipes produces content across numerous platforms, including voice skills, smart appliances, social media, apps and podcasts. Allrecipes Magazine, the magazine industry's first large-scale digital-to-print brand extension, reaches an audience of 8.7 million. Published six times a year, the magazine has grown rapidly to a 1.5 million rate base from 500,000 at its inception eight years ago.

