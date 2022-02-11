Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Appoints Two Powerhouse Executives to National Board

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent leader in one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, has announced Floyd Ferjuste, Vice President of Retail Sales, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), and Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, as its newest board members.

(PRNewsfoto/Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ame) (PRNewswire)

"I look forward to working with these dynamic leaders as we work to advance greater equity and access to mentorship experiences for all young people across the nation," said Ken Burdick, BBBSA National Board Chair. "We are honored to have such a dedicated National Board, the contributions Floyd and Ryan bring will continue to inspire, educate and empower more support for our mission."

The newest members of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Board of Directors include:

Floyd Ferjuste: As the Vice President of Retail Sales for the South Division of PepsiCo Beverages North America, Floyd sets the retail strategy for $3.2 billion across all customers, accelerating topline growth, delivering profit, winning share, and negotiating partnerships to best represent PepsiCo's broad portfolio across the South Division. A 15-year PepsiCo veteran, Floyd has worked in many areas of the business. Previously, he served as GM Senior Market Director where he led people, sales efforts, product, and platform innovation in North Texas, the largest region for PepsiCo Beverages North America which drives annual revenues of $1.2 billion. Floyd has extensive knowledge in CPG sales, marketing, and merchandising strategies within the retail, hospitality, and foodservice industries. He is a true talent in combining entrepreneurial drive with business-management skills to drive gains in revenue, market share, and profile performance. Floyd is passionate about giving back to the community. He leads the MOSIAC ERG for the South Division, and currently works on PBNA's Racial Equality team. He previously served on the board of Communities in School of Dallas & as a board member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Dallas. Floyd will be instrumental in leading the partnership with Pepsi Stronger Together, which has committed $1 million to support initiatives across the country, kicking off in Miami, Tampa, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

Ryan Detert: As CEO of Influential, the world's largest influencer marketing company, Ryan Detert has brought top influencers, Fortune 500 brands, press, and financing to his venture-backed company. Through Influential, Detert has led campaigns for top advertising agencies and holding companies including Dentsu, Interpublic, Omnicom, Publicis and WPP, for global brands like Walmart, Nestle, NFL, NBA Nike, McDonalds, Pepsi, Toyota, General Mills, Unilever, and even The United Nations and World Health Organization. Detert has also forged exclusive partnerships with dozens of technology and media partners, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, IBM Watson, Oracle Data Cloud, IRI, and WME, which came in as an investor in Influential's most recent Series B round of funding.

These appointments will join current BBBSA Board members including executives from Fortune 500 companies such as Comcast NBCUniversal and Centene Corporation.

"Both Floyd and Ryan know first-hand how mentorship can change lives and are committed to uplifting young people and serving communities through their work," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Each bring their expertise and compassion to BBBSA in order to increase equity, impact, and growth across the organization, making a lasting impact on the lives of young people."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

Floyd Ferjuste (PRNewswire)

Ryan Detert (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America