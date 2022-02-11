Kohler Co. Wins Best of KBIS, Best Booth Large, NKBA Chairman's Award and Crystal Vision Awards The global leader recognized for its booth, product innovation and overall impact

KOHLER, Wis., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath products, luxury design brands, power, and hospitality, was honored several times this week at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Orlando, FL. Recognitions include Best of KBIS – Bath Gold, 2022 Best Booth Award and the coveted NKBA Chairman's Award.

Kohler Co. Wins Best of KBIS, Best Booth Large, NKBA Chairman’s Award and Crystal Vision Awards. Pictured is Kohler’s booth, showcasing products from Kohler brands: KOHLER, KALLISTA, Robern, ANN SACKS, KOHLER Lighting and Sterling as well as KOHLER Power. (PRNewswire)

Kohler's Avoir toilet, an innovative tankless toilet with a sleek, modern design, won the KBIS – Bath Gold in the Best of KBIS 2022 awards. The awards recognize the most innovative new kitchen and bath products presented at KBIS.

KBIS also bestowed accolades on Kohler for the company's outstanding booth at this year's tradeshow. The 2022 Best Booth Awards named winners in several categories, with Kohler Co. receiving Best Booth Large. Kohler's booth highlights four thematic zones: Design & Inspiration, Wellbeing Everywhere, A Smarter Home and Believing in Better. The zones showcase products from various Kohler brands, including KOHLER, KALLISTA, Robern, ANN SACKS, KOHLER Lighting and Sterling as well as KOHLER Power.

The National Kitchen + Bath Association (NKBA) announced Kohler Co. as the 2022 recipient of its prestigious Chairman's Award created to recognize leading companies who positively impact the Association and its initiatives. The non-profit trade group named Kohler Co. for its long-term partnership, including volunteering to support the NKBA's Chapter Program in 2021 so operations, initiatives and educational opportunities could continue in a virtual format.

Adding to Kohler Co. accolades this week, ANN SACKS Tile & Stone, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of tile and stone and a member of Kohler Co.'s family of businesses, received the World Vision Crystal Vision 2022 Award. The award celebrates the supporting partners who have donated building materials to the Storehouse of World Vision, which provides much needed supplies to assist struggling families to help them build – or rebuild – towards a better life.

About ANN SACKS Tile & Stone, Inc.

As a proud member of the KOHLER® family of brands, ANN SACKS® offers a curated compilation of exceptional quality hard surfaces for commercial and residential installations. Since ANN SACKS' inception in 1981, product experts have traveled the world, developing a tile and stone portfolio of remarkable depth to appeal to myriad lifestyles.

With its network of 18 ANN SACKS showrooms across North America supported by an experienced team of dedicated sales associates, ANN SACKS offers an acquired body of collective works. From the MADE by ANN SACKS in-house bespoke designs to its global representation of exquisite and unique collections, many exclusive to the brand, ANN SACKS brings whole home solutions to create livable spaces of elegance and sophistication.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Media Contact

Jillian Rosone







Robin L. Richter Kohler Public Relations







Kohler Co. Public Relations +1 515 225 7315







+1 920 207 7732 Jillian.rosone@kohler.com







Robin.richter@kohler.com

(PRNewsfoto/Kohler Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kohler Co.