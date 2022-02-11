BOHEMIA, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bounty® Jelly Bean Vitamins, an innovative line from Nature's Bounty® – a leader in the vitamins and nutritional supplements space, has been named Product of the Year for 2022. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by 40,000 American shoppers through a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. Nature's Bounty® Jelly Bean Vitamins has been awarded the top honor as the most innovative product in the Vitamins category.

NATURE'S BOUNTY® JELLY BEAN VITAMINS VOTED PRODUCT OF THE YEAR 2022 (PRNewswire)

In an ever-changing consumer landscape, the annual Product of the Year Awards are a go-to resource for those looking to find the best new products on the market, whether they're shopping online or in-store. With a distinctive red seal that is globally recognized as the vote of confidence from consumers themselves, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories, whether in function, design, packaging or ingredients.

"Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we're prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they're looking for."

For over 30 years globally and 14 years in the USA, Product of the Year has served as the stage for brands to showcase exceptional quality and innovation. As an annual benchmark that forecasts the trends in store for the year ahead, this year's winners reflect the things that everyday consumers value most.

"We're thrilled to have Nature's Bounty® Jelly Bean Vitamins recognized as a 2022 Product of the Year Award winner for the Vitamins category," said Aileen Stocks, President, Wellness Brands, Nestlé Health Science U.S. "In an extremely competitive industry, we know the vitamins category is more relevant than ever before and we're grateful for the opportunity to leverage the iconic Product of the Year red seal to help simplify decision making for shoppers. As a globally recognized program for product innovation, the Product of the Year Award serves as a distinctive, influential tool that will be key to our upcoming marketing and sales efforts."

The 40 winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards will be celebrated in a segment on Daily Mail TV this afternoon and on DailyMail.com. Shoppers nationwide can also enter to win all 40 winning products in a Product of the Year sweepstakes hosted in partnership with Daily Mail TV. For more details, visit the Product of the Year Instagram page, here.

As a resource for shoppers nationwide, the 2022 Product of the Year winners are highlighted in a shoppable article created in partnership with WomansDay.com, the online destination for the Hearst-owned Woman's Day brand, and Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News and Convenience Store News.

For further information about the 2022 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com. Follow along socially with #NBJellyBeans on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and at #POYUSA2022 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science is a leader in the science of nutrition and a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition and are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based active lifestyle nutrition, medical nutrition and pharmaceutical solutions. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.com .

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in an independent, national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products announced in February of each year are included in Product of the Year's national marketing program and receive the right to use the Product of the Year honor and logo in their own marketing and sales communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar :

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar's services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

MEDIA CONTACT: pressrelations@bountifulcompany.com

(PRNewsfoto/The Nature's Bounty Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nature's Bounty