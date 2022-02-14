Curebase Adds Two Clinical Trial Veterans to Kick-off New Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named Dr. Aaron Kamauu and Dr. Amir Lahav to the Curebase Advisory Board. The new board members will help the company develop technology, data, partnership and growth strategies designed to increase its share of the global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) market.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase) (PRNewswire)

Curebase's diversified model enables the inclusion of underrepresented patient populations otherwise excluded from clinical trials. The company's virtual research sites also offer patients a unique opportunity to participate in clinical studies, regardless of their location. The Curebase platform empowers sponsors, CROs and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research more efficiently, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites.

An industry-leading advisor in the Real-World Data (RWD) space, Dr. Kamauu is managing director of Ikaika Health, which provides consulting services focusing on leveraging RWD to support a variety of clinical research, informatics, clinical trials, and drug development activities. Prior to joining Ikaika, he served as vice president of real-world data services for Parexel and was founder and CEO of Anolinx, a healthcare data and biomedical informatics startup.

Dr. Kamauu has a medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine and master's degrees in public health and biomedical informatics from the University of Utah. Dr. Kamauu is a member of leading medical societies where he has presented innovative research in clinical research informatics, public health informatics, and radiology/imaging informatics.

"Decentralized clinical trials have achieved a level of acceptance and now we're at the point of iteration and evolution," Dr. Kamauu said. "Curebase is doing great work at this. In particular, the Curebase platform is robust and flexible, avoiding becoming locked into a large infrastructure that might be robust, yet not very flexible. I look forward to working with Curebase to expand how they leverage and generate RWD in support of clinical research."

Dr. Lahav is the head of strategic R&D for digital healthcare innovation at Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America and an industry-leading innovator in artificial intelligence/machine learning digital biomarker development for neurodegenerative diseases. He also currently serves as chief of digital health and strategy at Redenlab. His previous professional positions include executive director and head of digital medicine at Karyopharm Therapeutics and digital health and clinical innovation lead for rare diseases at Pfizer.

He earned a Doctor of Science degree in health and rehabilitation services from Boston University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in neurology from Harvard Medical School, where he has served as an assistant professor of pediatrics.

"Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives and can be used through apps to collect valuable patient data," said Dr. Lahav. "Curebase has built a sophisticated and scalable platform that takes advantage of digital technologies in a very elegant way. I'm excited to work with the company as it continues to build out its DCT capabilities."

"Dr. Lahav and Dr. Kamauu are two of the most innovative and forward thinkers in healthcare," said Curebase CEO Tom Lemberg. "Their experience and insights will be invaluable to further development of our platform and business strategy."

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

