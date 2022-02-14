Melissa Perri Joins Dragonboat's Board Of Advisors Prominent Product Executive Teams With Dragonboat to Bring Portfolio Management to Outcome Focused CPOs and Their Teams

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonboat, the fastest growing product portfolio management platform, today announced the addition of Melissa Perri to its advisory board. Melissa Perri is the world-renowned product leadership expert and author of "Escaping the Build Trap." She is CEO of Produx Labs, a Product Management training organization, and a Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School teaching Product Management in the MBA program.

Melissa has extensive experience working with product leaders and their teams to develop best-in-class product processes and strategies. Melissa has created two online schools: Product Institute, where she has shared her scientific approach to Product Management with over 3500 students, and The CPO Accelerator, which specializes in growing product leaders into Chief Product Officers.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Melissa to our advisory board. Melissa has been a key driving force for growing great product leaders. She has helped numerous companies effectively scale their product organizations," shared Dragonboat CEO & Founder, Becky Flint. "Her strategic insights and broad experience building world-class companies and teams will be invaluable for our next chapter of growth."

Product-centric companies are focused on enabling product teams to drive business outcomes. As more enterprises turn digital, the shift from product strategy being built in a silo to product driving company strategy has become unstoppable

"One trend I'm seeing is the need for great product management to drive business success in organizations. In order for that to succeed, we need to align goals and measure outcomes, at both the team level and exec level. Dragonboat's portfolio planning tool fills this gap, allowing executives and team members to see that level of insight and adjust allocation and priorities responsively," explained Melissa Perri. "Dragonboat is the best tool I've seen that connects the moving pieces from the exec to feature teams level, tying work back to goals and outcomes."

This announcement comes on the heels of Dragonboat's $12 million Series A funding round, led by Insight Partners, in November 2021. Dragonboat will deploy the funding to accelerate growth, product development and its mission of helping all teams achieve the best product portfolio outcomes.

Melissa Perri will join Becky Flint on stage at Product School's ProductCon event on February 17th to discuss driving an outcome-oriented strategy. Register here: https://dragonboat.io/productcon-cpo-accelerator/

About Dragonboat

Dragonboat is the fastest growing product portfolio platform for outcome focused teams to strategize, prioritize, plan and deliver products that drive business results. With Dragonboat, product teams can connect OKRs, customer insights, and product initiatives in one source of truth PPM platform. Learn more: Dragonboat.io

About Produx Labs

Produx Labs helps companies implement modern product management practices that enable business success. Through our training programs, Product Institute and CPO Accelerator, we're helping product managers at all levels adopt a data-driven approach that amplifies business and customer value for companies.

