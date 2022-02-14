Ontellus Partners with Duck Creek Technologies to Help Insurers Manage Injury Claims

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontellus, the nation's largest records retrieval and claims intelligence company, announced today its partnership with Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) insurance core systems, to offer records retrieval across the United States for P&C insurers.

Records Retrieval and Claims Intelligence Solutions (PRNewswire)

Our partnership and platform integrations with Duck Creek reinforce our commitment to serve the insurance industry.

The integration between Ontellus and the Duck Creek Platform will give insurers the ability to seamlessly order medical records and receive results within Duck Creek Claims, drastically reducing the time needed for entry of assignment information and providing workflow efficiencies.

Adjusters utilize the Ontellus retrieval service to request medical records, receive status updates, and view or download medical billing and other necessary records for the claimant. The integration allows Duck Creek users the ability to request records from Ontellus directly through Duck Creek Claims, simplifying the claims handling process for adjusters.

"Our partnership and platform integrations with Duck Creek reinforce our commitment to serve the insurance industry by streamlining the claims process for carriers during the claims handling process," comments Darren Klauser, Chief Executive Officer, Ontellus. "The integrated solution reduces the cost and time associated with obtaining critical medical, pharma, employment and other key records during the claims discovery and adjudication process."

With the Ontellus-Duck Creek integration, claims adjusters will be able to:

Securely initiate records requests, saving time as claim information auto-populates, eliminating the need to retype claimant information

Track all details related to medical records and view status updates and notifications within Duck Creek Claims

Securely receive completed medical records, automatically uploaded to Duck Creek Claims

"Duck Creek is focused on making carriers' end-to-end claims handling process the most efficient and timely it can be," said Jeff Winter, Chief Marketing Officer at Duck Creek. "We're thrilled to welcome Ontellus into our partner ecosystem. Integrating their records retrieval solution into Duck Creek Claims helps to automate processes and maintain compliance in a seamless and cost-effective manner."

About Ontellus

Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. As the nation's largest, privately held data retrieval and claims intelligence provider, Ontellus leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful products and client-centric services with industry-leading turnaround times. For more information, visit www.ontellus.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit https://www.duckcreek.com.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ontellus