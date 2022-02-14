Pence Wealth Management Announces Laila Pence Heads Forbes List Of Top Women Wealth Advisors In Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pence Wealth Management ("the firm"), a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and leading independent wealth management team as supported by receipt of the 2021 Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Team award, announced today that Laila Pence, the firm's President and Co-Founder, was named the top woman wealth advisor in Southern California by Forbes, a prominent national publication well-known for its lists and rankings highlighting business and financial services leaders.

Meantime, on Forbes' national list of women wealth advisors, Ms. Pence ranked fifth. These recognitions are the latest in a long line of awards for Ms. Pence. Not only is she a regular on Forbes's statewide (no. 1 in 2021) and national rankings among all wealth advisors as supported by receipt of the Forbes 2021 America's Top Wealth Advisors Award, but she's been included in every Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors list ever released. She also entered the Barron's Hall of Fame in 2019.

Ms. Pence said, "I'm deeply honored to get mentioned in the same breath as this respected group of financial advisors. Though this seems like a personal recognition on the surface, it is anything but, reflecting in equal measure the hard work, energy and commitment of the entire Pence Wealth Management team. Mostly, however, it is a testament to our clients, whose faith and confidence in us serves as an everlasting source of motivation for the entire firm."

Forbes' rankings were compiled in conjunction with SHOOK® Research, an organization primarily focused on the evaluation of wealth managers.

About Pence Wealth Management

Based in Newport Beach, CA, Pence Wealth Management (PWM) is an independent wealth management firm that delivers comprehensive financial guidance to high-net-worth individuals and families through highly integrated planning and investing strategies. As of 12/31/2021, the total assets serviced by PWM through LPL Financial consist of over $1.95 billion in advisory and $383 million in brokerage assets. Our team of professionals with Ph.D. and CFP® designations has experience in retirement, financial planning, estate planning, investments and insurance. All Financial Consultants at Pence Wealth Management are Registered Representatives with, and securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA & SIPC.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer. They serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

About Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors (Best-In-State & National)

The Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and Top Women Wealth Advisor (National) rankings are based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

