Relativity Wins Nine Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that it received nine Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards recognized Relativity's Chief Security Officer (CSO) and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Amanda Fennell, Relativity's Calder7 security team and their work in security training and threat intelligence, its Security Sandbox podcast, and its SaaS product RelativityOne in the category - North America (between 1,000 to 4,999 employees).

Relativity (PRNewswire)

"I'm incredibly proud of our Calder7 team and am thrilled to be recognized for our work in protecting Relativity's security fortress as well as our initiatives to educate and empower others to be security advocates," said Fennell. "I truly believe that people are an organization's strongest security asset — with the right tools and training — and it's great to be celebrated for what we're doing to put people at the center of Relativity's security program."

Fennell was named a gold winner for Chief Information Security Officer of the Year (CISO) and Cybersecurity Woman of the Year. In her role, she is responsible for championing and directing security strategy in risk management and compliance practices as well as building and supporting Relativity's information technology. She also serves as executive sponsor of Relativity's ESG initiative and oversees the program as a whole. Fennell was recognized for her dedication to improving the security space, using her platforms to embed a passion and growth mindset in security and trailblazing the way for security in legal tech.

Additionally, she hosts Relativity's Security Sandbox podcast, which won Best Cybersecurity Podcast. Season two of Security Sandbox launched February 10 and will explore how to maximize the greatest assets in an organization's security chain: people, through meaningful use of technology and process, creative and compassionate education.

Relativity's Calder7 security team won several awards for their work in threat intelligence and security training. Calder7 won gold for Cybersecurity Project of the Year and Best Free Cybersecurity Tool and silver for Cyber Threat Intelligence for Relativity's Threat Intelligence Feed. The Threat Intelligence Feed is a free and user-friendly tool providing organizations with greater awareness of security threats and is the only security feed dedicated to the legal tech industry. It was created to close the threat intelligence gap in the growing legal tech industry and to protect the greater public in the process.

The team also won gold in the categories Security Education and Security Awareness for Relativity's Security Guardians Program. The training and certification program directly engages employees and empowers them to take a hands-on role in bolstering security within the organization. It goes beyond traditional security training and tailors the education based on the employee's role and responsibilities.

Relativity also won gold in the eDiscovery category for its SaaS product RelativityOne which manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. With RelativityOne, users can streamline their technology stack to manage large volumes of complex, unstructured data and reduce risk with proactive threat prevention, 24/7 monitoring, automated security processes and leading compliance certifications.

"We congratulate Relativity for the recognition as a gold and silver award winner in nine categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

The complete list of awards won is included below:

CISO of the Year, Gold Winner, Amanda Fennell

Cybersecurity Woman of the Year, Gold Winner, Amanda Fennell

Best Cybersecurity Podcast, Gold Winner, Security Sandbox

Cybersecurity Project of the Year, Gold Winner, Relativity's Threat Intelligence Feed

Best Free Cybersecurity Tool, Gold Winner, Relativity's Threat Intelligence Feed

Cyber Threat Intelligence, Silver Winner, Relativity's Threat Intelligence Feed

Security Education, Gold Winner, Relativity's Security Guardians Program

Security Awareness Program, Gold Winner, Relativity's Security Guardians Program

eDiscovery, Gold Winner, RelativityOne

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relativity