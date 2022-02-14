Treplus Communities Receives Gold Award at The Nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treplus Communities brought home the gold this week from The Nationals, the largest and most prestigious awards competition at a black tie awards event held by The National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB). The event was held at the Hyatt Regency during the 78th International Builders Show and Convention that attracted over 60,000 participants at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from February 8-10, 2022.



This annual conference showcases the most exciting trends in housing and marketing throughout North America. The Nationals honors the best in the building industry — including home builders, developers, associates and consultants — for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. A diverse panel of industry professionals selected the 2022 Gold Award winners from nearly 1,200 entries.



As an innovative, active adult community developer, Treplus Communities has been selected as a finalist or a Gold Award winner for three consecutive years in The Best of 55+ Housing Awards. The 2022 Gold Award was received for Burr Oak Commons, as the Best 55+ Gold Award as a 92-unit active adult community located in Delaware, Ohio. "We are thrilled to be recognized for excellence in redefining 55+ living for active adults at Burr Oak Commons" says Jane Arthur Roslovic, CEO and Co-Founder of Treplus Communities.



Treplus Communities is an industry champion and thought leader that is redefining 55+ living for active adults in a setting that is uniquely designed to offer beautiful, single-story, condo-quality apartment homes with attached garages and designer finishes. Treplus Communities provides the space and structure for a rich, socially-engaging resident experience along with a luxury real estate product.

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Every beautiful community offers single-story, condo-quality, luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design elements and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that allow residents to enjoy a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement.

