UFC GYM® to Debut UFC FIT® in New Jersey with Opening in Wayne Premier 42,000-square-foot fitness club will celebrate opening with former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie "The Answer" Edgar on Saturday, Feb. 19

WAYNE, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, today announced that the company will open its first UFC FIT® in the northeast in Wayne, N.J. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Former UFC Lightweight Champion and Toms River native, Frankie "The Answer" Edgar, will be on-site to celebrate the grand opening of the remarkable 42,000-square-foot facility, located at 133 NJ-23.

"We've created an amazing community of members and team members through our UFC GYM locations in New Jersey, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce our innovative UFC FIT fitness club to the residents of Wayne and the surrounding areas," said Adam Sedlack, UFC GYM CEO. "UFC FIT combines a dynamic mix of premium fitness experiences under one roof to offer a holistic fitness experience for members. This innovative fitness model offers the chance to experience the benefits of multiple boutique fitness classes, from indoor cycling, HIIT and boxing to Zumba® and yoga."

The grand opening celebration will commemorate New Jersey's first UFC FIT with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. and the chance to meet and attend MMA and women's self defense seminars with Edgar. The day's full lineup of classes, special events and more include:

8 a.m. – HIIT

9 a.m. – Boxing

10 a.m. – Zumba

10:30 a.m. – Kickboxing and Youth HIIT

11 a.m. – Cycle

11:30 a.m. – Youth kickboxing

12:30 p.m. – Women's Self Defense seminar with Edgar

2 p.m. – MMA seminar with Edgar

3:30 p.m. – Meet and greet with Edgar

The new multi-million-dollar facility will offer a group fitness studio, a weight room, robust cardio equipment, swimming pool, sauna room, full-service locker room, towel service, pre- and post-workout Recovery services including cryotherapy, advance fitness technology and much more.

Members will have access to a one-stop shop for any and all fitness needs including studio-quality group fitness classes such as Les Mills BodyPump™, HIIT, Water Aerobics, Zumba and MMA-inspired group fitness classes such as Boxing and Kickboxing Conditioning. Youth programming for kids ages six through 15, as well as a childcare service, will be offered to support fitness for the whole family.

UFC FIT will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 pm. Monday - Friday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information about exclusive member presale rates is available at www.ufcfit.com/locations/wayne and by calling (973) 293-5057.

The rapidly expanding fitness franchise welcomes interested candidates to grow alongside the brand in key markets such as California, Texas, New York, Florida, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. For franchising information, visit ufcgymfranchise.com or contact franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com.

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 160 locations opened and 1,000 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, contact franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com or visit UFCGYMfranchise.com. For more information, please visit UFCGYM.com or UFCFIT.com. Follow UFC GYM on Instagram and Twitter @UFCGYM, Facebook.com/UFCGYM, and youtube.com/UFCGYM.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 188 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

