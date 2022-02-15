DataRails Hires VP of Customer Success to Bolster Leadership Team Stellar new addition will further boost the company's growing customer base and maintain high levels of satisfaction

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataRails , the financial planning and analysis platform for Excel users, today announced that it has hired David Rosenberg as VP of Customer Success. The news comes on the heels of executive appointments amid a period of unprecedented growth at the company.

David joins DataRails from a data consulting company Keyrus, where as the managing director, he oversaw the company's growth from 35 to 120 employees. He has previously held additional senior roles at vision.bi (acquired by Keyrus) Allscripts, and Intel. Rosenberg's 17 years of experience in data analytics and customer-facing leadership, is a fit for DataRails' customer base of CFOs and financial planning and analysis leaders who need the connecting of disparate financial company data, while also bringing more than 17 years of customer-facing leadership. David will be based in the company's NYC headquarters.

In other changes to the management structure, Tal Goori, former VP of Customer Success, has been appointed to VP of Strategy. She has been charged with continuing to identify new significant growth for DataRails. Finally, Sergey Spivakov, formerly DataRails R&D Director, has been promoted to VP of R&D.

Didi Gurfinkel, Co-Founder & CEO at DataRails, said: "As part of our growth plan, we've realized a need to create new business channels and expand existing ones. Customer success has always been at the core of everything we do at DataRails, and David will bring enormous experience and insight into delighting customers at every stage of their journey. We are also excited to see Tal and Sergey take up vital new roles which will help establish the company as the number one solution for financial planning and analysis among businesses."

About DataRails

DataRails is a financial planning and analysis platform that automates financial reporting and planning, while enabling finance teams to continue benefiting from the familiar spreadsheets and financial models of Excel.

Automating these time-consuming manual processes paves the way for finance teams to spend more time analyzing data and less time gathering it. And it empowers them to answer essential strategic questions like what their organization can do to increase revenue and reduce expenses.

