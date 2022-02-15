Invitation to InDex Pharmaceuticals' Capital Markets Day on March 14, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) invites investors, analysts and media to a Capital Markets Day on March 14, 2022. The Capital Markets Day will be held in Krügersalen at Kapitel 8, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm. The presentations will start at 15.00 CET with registration from 14.30 CET.

The focus of the Capital Markets Day will be on the ongoing phase III study CONCLUDE with the drug candidate cobitolimod, cobitolimod's market potential and InDex's long-term strategies for commercialisation of cobitolimod. Cobitolimod is under development as a novel local treatment for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod has with a low dosing frequency shown a competitive efficacy and an excellent safety profile in previous clinical studies.

Presentations will be given by members of InDex's management and contracted experts in marketing and commercialisation. The program will close with a Q&A session and is expected to end at 17.00 CET with the opportunity to mingle thereafter.

The Capital Markets Day will be held in English and live streamed on https://tv.streamfabriken.com/index-pharmaceuticals-cmd-2022. A recording will be available afterwards on InDex's website.

If you wish to participate physically at the venue, please register via e-mail to info@indexpharma.com.

Cobitolimod in brief

Cobitolimod is a first-in-class Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist that can provide an anti-inflammatory effect locally in the large intestine, which may induce mucosal healing and relief of the clinical symptoms in ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod is being evaluated in the phase III study CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod met the primary endpoint in the phase IIb study CONDUCT and demonstrated an outstanding combination of efficacy and safety. The results were recently published in the reputable medical journal, The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Data from four previous completed placebo-controlled clinical trials support the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the CONDUCT study.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is being evaluated in the phase III study CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

