Socket Mobile announces SocketCam™ C820, a Free Camera-Based Barcode Scanner

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the SocketCam family of software-based barcode scanners. The SocketCam C820 is the first member of the SocketCam family and turns any mobile device into a high-performance barcode scanner.

The SocketCam C820 offers flexible, quick and reliable 1D and 2D barcode scanning, and it's free. SocketCam C820 is fully supported by the latest version of Socket Mobile's highly regarded CaptureSDKTM. CaptureSDK has always provided Socket application partners with reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling them to focus on the productivity of their solution and enhance the overall customer experience. However, prior to the C820 the end customer has needed to purchase a Socket scanner to experience the benefits of CaptureSDK. With the C820, these benefits are available on the customer's existing device, enabling a significantly bigger audience for Socket's data capture solutions.

As CaptureSDK supports the entire family of Socket data capture devices, once the developer incorporates CaptureSDK in their application, Socket Mobile's entire product line (barcode, RFID and NFC reader/writers) can be utilized. Application developers are challenged to service a wide range of customers with various data capture requirements, from the price-sensitive to the performance-sensitive, and even multiple data types. The addition of the C820 seamlessly enables these diverse requirements.

"Today, Socket Mobile scanners are primarily used in the performance-sensitive portion of the data capture market, where we have a commanding market share. Our application partners have end users with different data capture needs and are often not data capture experts. They typically only add CaptureSDK when their customers run into performance issues. The addition of the C820 will allow our development partners to bring Socket's scanning expertise and capabilities to a much wider audience, allowing our partners to serve all their end-users, from the price-sensitive to the performance-sensitive with one integration. Our experience tells us that data capture is a journey, and end-customer's requirements evolve over time. While free scanning works very well in low-volume situations, it can struggle as volumes increase. Enabling the app for the entire journey allows the developers to service a bigger audience, eliminates the burden of lengthy and technical onboarding processes, and allows the end-customer to select the best data tools for their particular situation," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile.

A preview version of CaptureSDK with support for the SocketCam C820 is currently available for registered developers, allowing them to test their apps in the coming weeks. Socket Mobile's user-centric Companion app will also be upgraded to include the SocketCam C820 this quarter.

"We will continue investing in the SocketCam family to offer data capture solutions that benefit our developer community and end-users. For example, the SocketCam C860, an advanced version of the camera-based scanner with a variety of enhancements, including support for additional barcode types, improved capture in diverse lighting conditions, and faster scanning speeds, is anticipated later this year," said Holmes.

Socket Mobile is looking forward to the SocketCam family providing a new level of accessibility and simplicity for daily barcode scanning activities within any chosen industry. For more information visit our SocketCam page at https://www.socketmobile.com/socketcam.

