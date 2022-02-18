delivery.com announces Potbelly Sandwich Shop launch on platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potbelly has launched on the delivery.com platform, the two brands announced today. Potbelly, a brand known for their toasted sandwiches, fresh salads and freshly baked cookies, now enables a new way for customers on the delivery.com network to gather together and enjoy their food at home.

Established in 1977 in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, Potbelly operates over 400 sandwich shops nationwide. delivery.com users will now be able to order toasty sandwiches for delivery or pick up from 441 locations nationwide. delivery.com customers can earn points on every order, and find the location nearest to them via the mobile web experience or App.

When ordering their favorite Potbelly classics, customers can access the delivery.com suite of offerings:

Technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their local Potbelly.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: A popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

delivery.com Office: corporate clients can order catering, set up individual ordering for their offices, or use the Group Order feature.

"By partnering with Potbelly, we're excited to bring great, fresh food to customers, '' said Nat Brogadir, CBO of delivery.com . "Our app and mobile web experiences will get customers the food they love, and bring them together."

To order Potbelly through delivery.com, visit delivery.com or download the delivery.com App on iOS or Android.

To get more information about being a merchant on the delivery.com platform, please visit https://www.delivery.com/info/merchants .

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than three million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,500 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com .

