Magellan AI announces participation of Market Enginuity and PRX in Magellan AI Verified Downloads

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan AI today announced the availability of podcast download data from public media organization and premier podcast publisher PRX in the Magellan AI podcast media planning platform. The data provides advertiser and ad agency partners with verified download metrics to aid in developing and executing podcast advertising campaigns.

With podcast advertising projected to grow more in the next two years as it did in the past decade, the tools that both publishers and advertisers rely on to plan and optimize their campaign spending are becoming more important than ever. For advertisers and agencies, the downloads and listenership data are key metrics to determine the overall impact of their budgets.

"We're excited to add PRX as a partner in our Verified Downloads offering! Their shows are recognized beyond the podcasting industry and frequently feature many of the most ubiquitous advertisers," said Cameron Hendrix, CEO and co-founder of Magellan AI.

"At PRX, we aim to best serve our ambitious partners," said Audrey Davidson, Senior Director of Revenue and Partnerships at PRX. "We're excited for this opportunity to help us to expand promotional and revenue opportunities."

"Today's audio media buyers are inundated with options," said Harry Clark, CRO of Market Enginuity, the team behind sponsorship sales for PRX. "Adding PRX's portfolio to Magellan AI's podcast media planning platform adds a layer of confidence for media planners and buyers who include our shows in their recommendations."

The Magellan AI platform now contains verified download data for 36 shows distributed by PRX, reaching hundreds of thousands of unique listeners. They are among thousands of shows that are already providing data within the Magellan AI platform. Magellan AI Verified Downloads allows media planners to track show downloads, individual episode downloads, and unique listenership for participating podcasts. The beta was released in Q4 2021, with plans to make it widely available in the first half of 2022.

About Magellan AI

Magellan AI is the source for market intelligence on podcast advertising. Magellan AI has created the world's largest database of podcast advertising data – covering activity from over 35,000 brands and 40,000 shows in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Germany. Media buyers at advertisers and agencies spending over $500mm annually in aggregate rely on Magellan AI's podcast media planning platform to find, vet and connect with podcasts. Publishers trust Magellan AI to drive content acquisition, grow ad sales, and make ad ops efficient. Learn more by visiting https://www.magellan.ai .

About PRX

PRX is a non-profit public media company specializing in audio journalism and storytelling. PRX serves independent producers and organizations by helping them connect to their most engaged, supportive audiences. One of the world's leading podcast publishers, PRX works in partnership with TED, PBS, the Smithsonian, Futuro Media, GBH, Religion of Sports, and more. PRX is also home to Radiotopia , known as one of the most creative and successful podcast networks. In addition, PRX distributes trusted and treasured public radio programming to hundreds of stations nationwide, including "The World," "The Moth Radio Hour," "This American Life," "Snap Judgment," "Reveal," "The Takeaway," and "Latino USA." PRX programs have been recognized by the Peabody Awards, duPont-Columbia Awards, the IDA Documentary Awards, and the Pulitzer Prizes.

About Market Enginuity

Market Enginuity links mission-driven media clients and sponsors in mutually beneficial partnerships. As the largest public media sponsorship sales force in the U.S., Market Enginuity represents local and national sponsorship for clients ranging from public media stations in media markets #2-44 to independent podcast networks. Comprised of podcast sponsorship specialists and pioneers in the industry, Market Enginuity Podcast Group is the sponsorship sales agent for PRX — one of the largest podcast distributors in the U.S. and public radio's largest distribution marketplace. More information can be found by visiting www.marketenginuity.com.

