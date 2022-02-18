One America News Expands Live Studio Capabilities by Fifty Percent

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herring Networks, Inc. announced today that One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news, is nearing completion of its third live production studio located at its California headquarters. The completion of the studio, expected to go live in the next few weeks, expands OAN's live news capabilities by fifty percent. Currently, OAN produces upwards of 22 hours of live content per day.

"With the new studios coming on line shortly, our ability to further produce live content will be greatly enhanced," stated Robert Herring, Sr. "Currently, we've been pushing our limits with the production of upwards of 18 hours of live news per day, plus four daily one-hour political talk shows." OAN staff, broadcast engineers, and technicians are currently training with a third-party vendor with the studio to begin regular usage by the end of the month. OAN will use excess studio capacity for the creation of student news content offered to schools for free.

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN"), which launched on July 4, 2013, provides an independent source of credible national and international news around the clock. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., San Diego, New York, and Tallahassee. In addition, the network utilizes numerous external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds. OAN produces and airs four weekday primetime political talk shows, namely REAL AMERICA with Dan Ball, IN FOCUS with Stephanie Hamill, TIPPING POINT with Kara McKinney, and IN FOCUS with Natalie Harp. OAN is featured on over a hundred cable and video providers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.oann.com

