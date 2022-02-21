Aaron's Directors Raise Cash Dividend 12.5%

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly cash dividend to $0.1125 per share and declared such dividend payable April 5, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2022. This is an increase of 12.5% from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share.

