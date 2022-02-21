InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Burping Accessory for Babies (NJD-2380)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for a parent to burp a baby without having to constantly hold and rock them," said an inventor, from Jersey City, N.J., "so I invented the HANDS FREE BABY BURPER. My design reduces fussing for babies and it enables a parent to multitask."

The invention provides an effective way to automatically burp a baby. In doing so, it enhances comfort and it could help to soothe the child. It also provides added convenience for parents. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies, day care centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

