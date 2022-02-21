UrbanLink Media Supports Underprivileged Child Education through Unique NFT Event

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UrbanLink Media is launching an initiative to support underprivileged child education through a live and virtual auction of nonfungible tokens (NFT's). Nonfungible tokens are unique digital assets placed on the blockchain and represent a unique, one-of-a-kind, smart contract. The rise in popularity of NFT's has led to an annual transaction volume of $24.9 billion in 2021 alone.¹

UrbanLink Media intends to open the NFT Mint at 12:00 PM Mountain Standard time

Child poverty affects a staggering 1 in 7 children in the United States and is one of the main causes leading to the lack of education.² Further, childhood poverty has been directly correlated to suicide among adolescent children.³

Shane Hall of UrbanLink Media explains, "I cannot think of a better way to advocate for children suffering as a result of poverty than through leveraging the cryptocurrency community. This event will also allow us to increase awareness and education surrounding NFT's while giving back at the same time."

The charity event will take place on February 26th, 2022. UrbanLink Media intends to open the NFT Mint at 12:00 PM Mountain Standard time and will be available for bid on OpenSea.io at that time.

About UrbanLink Media:

UrbanLink Media is a digital marketing agency focused on driving consumer behavior through industry-leading campaign design and execution. Through marketing, branding, and strategy, UrbanLink Media supports brands grow their businesses in multiple verticals including e-commerce brands, music, NFT projects, and biotech.

