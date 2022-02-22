SANDLER'S "HOW TO SUCCEED" PODCAST CONTINUES TO GROW

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler's highly popular podcast "How to Succeed," hosted by Sandler's Director of Community Engagement Mike Montague, continues to grow with over 500 episodes recorded, 2 million total downloads, and a ranking that falls in the top 50 business podcasts on iTunes. All episodes may be found at iTunes, Google Play, and LIBSYN (www.howtosucceed.libsyn.com).

"How To Succeed" is a free, informative, educational, and motivational podcast available to the general public. The podcast, produced by Sandler (www.sandler.com), offers a look at the attitudes, behaviors, and techniques it takes to get to the top, and stay there, in sales and leadership.

The most downloaded podcasts of 2021 were:

How to Succeed at Communicating More Effectively with Greg Rice

https://www.sandler.com/blog/how-to-succeed-at-communicating-more-effectively-podcast/

How to Succeed With Your 30-Second Commercial with Brian Jackson

https://www.sandler.com/blog/how-to-succeed-with-your-30-second-commercial/

How to Succeed at Neuro-Selling with James Abraham

https://www.sandler.com/blog/how-to-succeed-at-neuro-selling-podcast/

How to Succeed at Making Things Happen with Steve Sims

https://www.sandler.com/blog/how-to-succeed-at-making-things-happen-podcast/

How to Succeed at Meeting New People with Antarctic Mike

https://www.sandler.com/blog/how-to-succeed-at-meeting-new-people-podcast/

Sandler is one of the largest training organizations in the world, providing innovative customer-focused content, tools, and resources designed to increase performance and stature of those involved in revenue generation. Delivery modalities include Virtual Instructor-Led Training (livestream & on-demand), Online Courses (SandlerOnline LMS), and in-person ILT via 270 local offices as well as the Corporate Development Division which serves enterprise organizations.

Programs focused on Prospecting, Social Selling, Enterprise Selling, Customer Success, Sales Management, Selling Into the C-Suite, and Coaching result in common processes, culture, and sales language within client organizations, translating to increased revenue and more accurate forecasting.

