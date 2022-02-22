Sony Music Publishing Promotes Alison Hook to SVP, Sampling & Copyright Infringement

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing today announced the promotion of Alison Hook to Senior Vice President, Sampling and Copyright Infringement, U.K. & International.



Alison Hook (PRNewswire)

In her new role, Alison will oversee the company's sampling and copyright infringement matters and further strengthen relationships with societies in the U.K. and internationally. In addition, Hook will work to continue modernizing the sampling process to ensure efficient royalty and credit processing. She is based in the company's U.K. office and reports to David Ventura, President & Co-Managing Director, SVP International and Tim Major, Co-Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing U.K.



Alison said, "Sampling is a staple tool in songwriting across many musical genres. I am excited to be working in this innovative role, in which our sampling strategy will be aligned globally, maximising our efficiency for both Sony's songwriters and those seeking to sample our repertoire. I look forward to working even more closely with our talented teams around the world."



"Alison's elevation within the company is pivotal in our relentless efforts to improve our service to songwriters. We all have seen the explosion of sampling activity in the last years, which has become key in how music is made by new music creators," said David Ventura, President & Co-Managing Director, SVP International and Tim Major, Co-Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing U.K. "This new role is tailor made for Alison, who has never stopped protecting songwriters' interests for the last two decades. Her experience, professionalism and fairness make her a one-of-a-kind senior executive and we are lucky to work with her."

Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing said, "Alison has been the best at what she does for many years. Having steered and contributed to our international territories for much of that time, I am thrilled that Alison will now formally join our international team. With new sounds coming from an expanding and increasingly varied music world, Alison's knowledge and experience will be crucial to all of us."



With a career at the company spanning over 25 years, Hook is one of the most experienced executives in sampling and copyright infringement and has played an integral role in the company's success across this field. She was the first to establish an online sample clearance guide, which not only streamlined the clearance process for newcomers, but explained and de-mystified clearance for users and clarified definitions of copyright infringement.

Due to Alison's efforts, SMP was the first U.K. publisher to introduce electronic sample clearance documentation, which became a universal standard throughout the industry. In addition, she was closely involved with the development of the current PRS/MCPS rules on copyright infringement claims and the required supporting documentation of an independent expert musicologist's report to ensure swift processing of meaningful claims.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing