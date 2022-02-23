BiasSync Announces New Products, Enhancements More interactive, comprehensive tools designed to help organizations boost inclusion efforts and mitigate bias

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BiasSync announced the release of new behavioral change tools and features aimed at mitigating bias in the workplace. Each of the tools is data-driven and based on rigorous scientific research. The offerings are intended to help organizations address unconscious bias and improve their diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) efforts.

The products and enhancements include:

BiasSync 8-Touchstone Equity Survey™

A direct response to the White House's 2021 DEIA initiative, the BiasSync 8-Touchstone Equity SurveyTM offers is an equity-focused tool to identify and effectively rectify where inequities occur in government agencies and companies.

The proprietary Equity Survey is designed to identify the specifics behind any equity barriers they may face. The survey analyzes an organization's policies and culture across eight evidence-based touchstones from recruitment to retention with diagnostic analysis into equity challenges.

BiasSync Five-Stage Inclusivity Roadmap™

The BiasSync Five-Stage Inclusivity RoadmapTM is a comprehensive blueprint designed to help companies along their inclusivity journey. The robust roadmap acts as a guide to enhance organizational DEIA efforts and includes checklists and insights that align with specific processes typical in any organization. The roadmap contains a step-by-step equity audit for companies to assess and establish equity throughout the entire organization.

LGBTQIA+ Modules

BiasSync's learning modules include content specifically addressing bias against LGBTQIA+ employees in the workplace and deliver unconscious bias assessments. The content explores specific stories among members of the LGBTQIA+ community to elicit cognitive empathy and demonstrate diverse perspectives. Learners gain heightened awareness and understanding of the bias that affects this population and allyship best practices.

Actionable Tools

BiasSync regularly offers new "microlearnings" (small learning units), a series of short, interactive videos. Designed with positive psychology and nudge theory in mind, these microlearnings help employees develop new behaviors and habits that reinforce bias mitigation.

Microlearning ProTips

Leadership-focused tips and strategies designed by Ph.D. experts, BiasSync ProTips help, reinforce behaviors discussed in the microlearning modules. These insights complement a specific microlearning area. ProTips provide quick, easily-deliverable strategies for organization leaders to reinforce DEIA behavior change and support ongoing microlearning content.

Multilingual and Accessible

Supporting organizations with a global reach, BiasSync has increased the number of tools capable of delivering multiple languages. This feature is especially valuable for multinational companies and government agencies. Learning systems are provided in multiple languages increasing global accessibility.

Further addressing the challenge of inclusion of all employees, BiasSync's learning systems are highly accessible and 508 compliant, meaning they follow federal guidelines for technology platforms to be accessible for people with disabilities.

"BiasSync continues to innovate and provide more tools to meet the demand from our growing list of clients that includes government agencies, Fortune 5000, law enforcement, healthcare, and more," announced Michele Ruiz, CEO.

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure, and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

For more information, visit https://biassync.com

