BlackBerry Honored with SE Labs Enterprise Advanced Security Test Award

BlackBerry Protect & Optics Awarded AAA Rating two years in a row, providing holistic detection and protection coverage against all attacks

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the results from SE Labs' Enterprise Advanced Security Test on BlackBerry® Protect and BlackBerry® Optics, the company's AI-driven endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) products. The combined EPP and EDR solutions, "…performed admirably, providing complete detection and protection coverage against all attacks," earning SE Lab's maximum AAA rating for what the respected cybersecurity testing organization called, "an exceptional result in a challenging test".

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

SE Labs is an independently-owned and run testing company that assesses security products and services, priding itself on providing the most realistic and honest cybersecurity testing. The company's engineers tested BlackBerry Protect and Optics against a range of complex hacking attacks designed to compromise systems in the same way as criminals and other attackers breach systems and networks. Full chains of attack were used, in this case the Dragonfly and Dragonfly 2.0, Wizard Spider and Sandworm advanced persistent threat (APT) groups, probing targets using a variety of tools, techniques and vectors before attempting to gain lower-level and more powerful access to steal information, damage systems and connect to other systems on the network.

"We are very pleased with these results as it is a validation of our capability in preventing and detecting a wide range of threats," said Billy Ho, Executive Vice President, BlackBerry Spark Group Products. "Thanks to our advanced, next-generation Cylance® AI/ML models, BlackBerry scored 100% in 'Protection Accuracy' against modern APT attacks, earning us a maximum AAA rating for excellent performance. The adversary never sleeps, and we remain singularly focused on minimizing the impact across the attack surface for our customers."

"With countless vendors providing a range of solutions, it is harder for customers to make informed decisions," said Simon Edwards, CEO of SE Labs. "BlackBerry Protect and Optics performed exceptionally well against a wide range of threats in our Enterprise Advanced Security Test. It's no exaggeration to say that these results are strong in a very challenging test."

The recognition comes on the heels of two other accolades that SE Labs has given to BlackBerry and the company's AI-driven, prevention-first cybersecurity software and services offering as of late. In November 2021, SE Labs rated BlackBerry as having the best new endpoint security offering of 2021 and in July 2021, the organization honored BlackBerry with an additional coveted AAA rating for its performance against APT groups such as FIN7 & Carbanak, in its Breach Response Test.

Copies of the 2022 SE Labs report can be downloaded here. To learn more about BlackBerry Protect and BlackBerry Optics, please visit the BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Security page.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited