Cardinality.ai Announces Investment from Attain Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth and Impact

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai , a data technology group helping government agencies achieve better outcomes through artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the closing of its first external investment round, led by Attain Capital Partners . In connection with the transaction, Thiag Loganathan has been named CEO and President. With this strategic move, Cardinality steps closer to achieving its vision of impacting one billion people globally by 2024. Named a GovTech100 company by Government Technology magazine three consecutive years, the company serves 10M+ US constituents by providing ready-built software as a service (SaaS) solutions for state and local government agencies.

Greg Baroni, Founder and Managing Partner of Attain Capital Partners , has joined the Cardinality Board of Directors as an investor and strategic advisor. Attain Capital Partners is a private equity firm which invests in growth-stage companies with cutting-edge, technology-enabled solutions. Baroni, himself a tech entrepreneur who helped to launch a distributed learning group that is now Blackboard, has led a diverse portfolio of successful businesses throughout his career, including KPMG Consulting, Unisys, and more recently, Attain, LLC, selling the company's federal business division in 2021. He also is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Attain Partners .

"I am excited to join the Cardinality Board of Directors and contribute to their important work of achieving social impact at scale," shared Baroni. "Cardinality has created significant market momentum, leveraging AI to accelerate improved outcomes for workforce and social services programs, and I look forward to being part of the next phase of their corporate journey," he said.

Thiag Loganathan, Cardinality's Co-Founder and a serial entrepreneur , will serve as the company's CEO and President. He previously co-founded a marketing AI SaaS company, which is part of the Detroit-based Rock Family of Companies. This is a personal milestone for Loganathan, who shared, "I'm very thankful for this opportunity to lead a talented team, driven to make a positive social impact, while having a mentor like Greg Baroni who has been there and done it. I very much look forward to making it easier and faster for U.S. government workers to serve their constituents."

Loganathan brings deep expertise in data/AI solutions and data-driven frameworks. Earlier in his career, he led DMI's Big Data Insights Division. He also founded Kalvin Consulting, a data analytics solution provider and SAP Partner, in 2007. The company was acquired by DMI in May 2013.

Ganesh Venkatramani and Vijay Krishna, Co-Founders , announced, "We are excited to usher in the next phase for the company, leveraging innovation and technology to challenge the status quo and bring rapid, modular modernization to government programs."

About Cardinality

Cardinality is a data technology group helping government agencies achieve better outcomes by eliminating friction and improving the experience of citizens and government workers using Artificial Intelligence (AI) SaaS Solutions. Founded in 2017 by four serial entrepreneurs and a team of data specialists, the company has one goal: impact a billion lives. And it's already on its way—Cardinality solutions are being used by multiple agencies in the states of Indiana and Maryland. The company's suite of solutions was built specifically for workforce, health, and human services leveraging modern AI Case Management, CRM, ERP, RedBird AI, and Low-Code platform, so that agencies can modernize existing systems up to 50% faster than other low-code platforms and 200% faster than custom or unproven solutions.

Cardinality has been recognized as a GovTech 100 company in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and as the SaaSBOOMi vertical SaaS startup of 2020. For more information, please visit www.cardinality.ai .

About Attain Capital Partners

Attain Capital Partners invests in growth-stage companies in the knowledge economy. We seek to partner with firms delivering high-value technology-enabled solutions and services to business, government, and education clients. Our mission is simple: Truly empower teams while building lasting partnerships that make a real impact. For more information, please visit www.attain.capital .

