Lisa Lepore, Named Braille Institute's New Director of Library Services

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute of America is pleased to announce Lisa Lepore as the new Director of Library Services. Lisa joins us after working twelve years as the head librarian at Antioch University Los Angeles (AULA), where she designed library services, curriculum, and programs that helped fulfill the educational and social justice missions of AULA, work she will continue at Braille Institute of America.

Lisa holds a Masters of Library and Information Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Antioch University.

"I am very excited to step into the role of Director of Library Services at Braille Institute. The library has a long history of providing excellent service to those who are blind, visually impaired, or have print disabilities. It is an honor to be part of the library team. This is an especially dynamic time for disability rights, and Braille Institute's library has and will continue to play a pivotal role in providing access, advocating reading, and creating community," said Lisa.

Library services is Braille Institute's largest and most used service with more than 20,000 patrons who count on specialized reading materials in accessible formats that include audio, braille and large print. The award-winning library offers more than 100,000 titles and 1.2 million books, and has been an official branch of the National Library Service (NLS) since 1934.

"We are fortunate to have Lisa join our leadership team and bring her extensive librarianship experience to enhance community, independence, as well as intellectual and creative exploration to the growing need of individuals experiencing vision loss," said Peter Mindnich, President of Braille Institute.

Although the library and Braille Institute centers remain temporarily closed due to the pandemic, books can still be digitally downloaded for free using BARD (Braille and Audio Reading Download) and anyone requiring assistance can call 1-800-808-2555. "During the pandemic, the library has been a lifeline for many who are experiencing isolation and who would otherwise feel disconnected from society," said Sergio Oliva, Vice President Programs and Services. Braille Institute library patrons can receive books by mail or through digital downloads to a smartphone or computer, and like all of Braille Institute services, it is free of charge.

