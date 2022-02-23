theEMPLOYEEapp Receives Perfect Score in Latest Veracode Security Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theEMPLOYEEapp, provider of mobile applications designed for engaging with frontline workers, has received a score of 100—the highest possible score—in all categories on its recent Veracode vulnerability testing. The mobile app platform has also passed its SOC® 2 Type 2 compliance through A-LIGN, a leading SOC 2 assessment company. These achievements underscore theEMPLOYEEapp's commitment to providing the most secure environment possible for HR leaders, internal communicators, and employees to exchange information safely.

theEMPLOYEEapp earned a perfect score of 100 in all categories on its recent Veracode vulnerability test.

"With cyberattacks against businesses on the rise, it's more important than ever to ensure that our mobile app is as secure as possible," said Victor Tsai, Director of Engineering at theEMPLOYEEapp. "We're proud to receive the highest scores possible from a trusted cybersecurity expert, and we remain committed to doing our part to make mobile employee engagement safe for our customers."

theEMPLOYEEapp conducts annual vulnerability testing through leading security vendor Veracode . The penetration testing identifies known security vulnerabilities that cybercriminals could exploit to steal sensitive data belonging to companies and their employees. Veracode's Security Quality Score is a single score from 0 to 100, where a score of 100 is an application with no detectable security flaws. theEMPLOYEEapp received scores of 100 in every relevant penetration test category, including Spoofing, Exploitation of Authentication, Data Structure and Data Leakage Attacks, and more.

In addition to vulnerability testing from Veracode, theEMPLOYEEapp also achieved its annual SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance. SOC compliance is the most popular form of a cybersecurity audit, used by a rapidly growing number of organizations to demonstrate that they take cybersecurity and privacy seriously. This reflects the security of theEMPLOYEEapp's internal controls, security policies, and procedures to keep customer data safe. A-LIGN reviewed theEMPLOYEEapp's policies, procedures, and systems that protect information across five categories called Trust Services Criteria (Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, Privacy). As an independent, third-party auditor, A-LIGN evaluates the evidence about theEMPLOYEEapp's controls in each category, resulting in a compliant SOC 2 report.

About theEMPLOYEEapp

theEMPLOYEEapp is a customized mobile application created to help corporate communicators and HR leaders connect to their frontline and office workers. theEMPLOYEEapp's mobile solution allows organizations across every industry sector to achieve their employee engagement objectives, reduce employee turnover, and create a more inclusive culture for all workers, including the estimated 2.7 billion workers worldwide who are deskless and do not use a corporate email address. For more information, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Veracode's Methodology

The Veracode platform uses static and dynamic analysis (for web applications) to identify software security flaws in your applications. Using both static and dynamic analysis helps reduce false negatives and detect a broader range of security flaws. Veracode static analysis models the application into an intermediate representation, then analyzed for security flaws using a set of automated security tests. Dynamic analysis uses an automated penetration testing technique to detect security flaws at runtime. Once the automated process is complete, a security technician verifies the output to ensure the lowest false positive rates in the industry. The end result is an accurate list of security flaws for the classes of automated scans applied to the application. For more information, visit https://www.veracode.com/.

