Yanmar Invests $21M in GetMyBoat as Part of Series B Funding

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GetMyBoat, the world's largest boat rental and water experience marketplace, announced today that Yanmar has acquired a majority stake in the business and injected $21M in growth capital as part of the Series B round. The funding will be used to expand the team and accelerate international growth plans as travel markets reopen. GetMyBoat will continue to be run by the current executive team as a stand-alone entity.

Since 2019 and despite the global pandemic, GetMyBoat has exceeded 10X net revenue growth.

Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, Yanmar is a global company with more than 110 years of history of delivering innovative products and solutions for customers. A globally trusted brand in the marine industry, Yanmar has been working with GetMyBoat since its initial investment in March 2018. Since 2019 and despite the global pandemic, GetMyBoat has exceeded 10X net revenue growth and grown to offer over 150,000 boats and water experiences across 9,300 destinations. Supported by Yanmar's initial investment, GetMyBoat has become the driving force in shaping the world of on-demand boating. Yanmar continues to see GetMyBoat as the key player in the growth of the recreational boating industry, with the company on track to send 2 million people boating before the end of 2022.

"GetMyBoat is the world's leading marketplace for boat rentals and water experiences, and shares Yanmar's desire to deliver rich and fulfilling experiences to its customers," said Shiori Nagata, Chief Strategy Officer for Yanmar. "Yanmar is continuing its commitment to using advanced technology to transform into a consumer-focused brand via this acquisition. Together, we're not only shaping the next generation of marine recreation but also reaching future generations of consumers globally."

Yanmar expects the GetMyBoat acquisition and growth capital to help drive its digital transformation across its diverse business domains while offering the opportunity to identify and monitor developing trends in the recreational marine industry. Yanmar has noted they have no intention to change GetMyBoat but rather assist in the company's global ambitions as the established and dominant player in the industry.

"Working closely with Yanmar during the past four years has been an incredible experience. Yanmar recognized very early the vision, and reality, of GetMyBoat," said Sascha Mornell, CEO & Co-Founder of GetMyBoat. "We mutually share a passion to democratize boating globally. Having Yanmar's support, partnership, and growth capital will give us the opportunity to truly realize this dream. The future ahead for GetMyBoat and Yanmar working together is very bright."

About GetMyBoat

GetMyBoat launched in 2013 in San Francisco. It has grown to be the world's largest boat and watercraft rental marketplace. With over 150,000 listings in 184 countries covering 9,300 destinations, there's something for everyone, worldwide. The platform is available online and on mobile apps for iOS & Android.

About Yanmar

With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools, and components — Yanmar's global business operations span seven domains. On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges customers face, towards realizing A Sustainable Future.

