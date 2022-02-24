Cascades Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Lower results reflect effects of pandemic and continued

higher logistical costs and supply chain constraints

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 2021 Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations 2 )

Sales of $1,028 million (compared with $1,030 million in Q3 2021 and $1,030 million in Q4 2020)

As reported (including specific items)

Adjusted (excluding specific items1)

2021 Annual Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations 2 )

Sales of $3,956 million (compared with $4,105 million in 2020)

As reported (including specific items)

Adjusted (excluding specific items 1 )

Financial information for the Boxboard Europe segment is presented as discontinued operations following the monetization of the Corporation's 57.6% controlling equity interest in Reno de Medici S.p.A. (RDM) which generated net proceeds of $450 million . The transaction was announced in July 2021 and closed on October 26, 2021 2 . The net gain after income tax amounts to $204 million .

Net debt 1 of $1,351 million as at December 31, 2021 (compared with $1,760 million as at September 30, 2021 ). Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio 1 of 3.5x down from 3.8x as at September 30, 2021 .

Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $233 million in 20212, compared to $164 million in 20202 . Forecasted 2022 net capital expenditures of $415 million , encompassing $275 million for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA .

1 This Non-IFRS measures and other financial measures are respectively non-IFRS financial measures and Non-IFRS ratio which are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: " It was a difficult end to the year, and our disappointing fourth quarter results are a consequence of the escalation in costs and operational disruptions that continued to develop as the quarter progressed. Ongoing challenges from supply chain constraints, reduced labour availability and higher logistics costs related to the pandemic were further exacerbated by rail disruptions caused by flooding in Western Canada in November that significantly impeded logistics across Canada, and the subsequent emergence and rapid escalation of the Omicron variant in December. These factors intensified pressures on costs, impacted production levels in several of our operations, and delayed delivery times of products to customers. Notwithstanding this challenging environment the Specialty Products segment continued to perform well, driven by product innovation and strategic commercial decisions.

In the context of this challenging business environment, we continued to take concrete steps to unlock value. The sale of our 57.6% controlling equity position in Reno de Medici S.p.A. generated net proceeds of $450 million, which were used in part to redeem Senior unsecured notes. In addition to this, we continued to return capital to shareholders through the 50% dividend increase in the second quarter, and ongoing share buy-back program that resulted in 1.65 million shares being repurchased in the third quarter."

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "The ongoing pandemic and related ramifications on input costs, logistics, labour and demand remain unpredictable. Many of these factors continued in January, but we have begun to see improvement in labour availability in February. Demand remains solid for our packaging businesses, and results will reflect lower raw material costs in the near-term and roll-out of the announced price increases over the coming months. Without question the tissue segment remains challenging, and our priority is to return to our pre-pandemic performance trajectory. The fourth quarter was exceptionally difficult with major and unprecedented headwinds. However, despite these difficult conditions the year was also successful in terms of a well executed exit from Europe and increased financial capacity. Moreover, I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for our employees who have played such a key role in our ability to continue servicing our customers through these challenging times."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited) 20212 20202 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 20202











Sales 3,956 4,105 1,028 1,030 1,030 As Reported









Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 302 543 (30) 136 163 Operating income (loss) 50 292 (90) 73 104 Net earnings 162 198 105 32 73 per common share $1.60 $2.04 $1.04 $0.32 $0.72 Margin (OIBD)1 7.6% 13.2% (2.9%) 13.2% 15.8% Adjusted1









Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 389 546 62 107 139 Operating income 137 295 2 44 80 Net earnings (loss) 27 187 (9) (1) 42 per common share $0.26 $1.95 ($0.09) ($0.01) $0.42 Margin (OIBD) 9.8% 13.3% 6.0% 10.4% 13.5%

Segmented OIBD as reported

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 20212 20202 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 20202











Packaging Products









Containerboard 350 436 71 88 150 Specialty Products 74 58 21 17 15











Tissue Papers (38) 145 (98) 47 27











Corporate Activities (84) (96) (24) (16) (29) OIBD as reported 302 543 (30) 136 163

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Segmented adjusted OIBD1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 20212 20202 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 20202











Packaging Products









Containerboard 372 403 70 94 110 Specialty Products 74 60 21 17 15











Tissue Papers 27 175 (6) 12 40











Corporate Activities (84) (92) (23) (16) (26) Adjusted OIBD1 389 546 62 107 139

Analysis of results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 (compared to the same period last year 2 )

Sales of $1,028 million decreased by $2 million compared with the same period last year. This reflects a $54 million negative volume impact attributable to the logistics and production constraints in Containerboard and Tissue, and ongoing Covid-related demand impacts in Tissue, and a less favourable Canadian dollar - US dollar exchange rate, which further reduced sales by $26 million. These were offset by a $75 million benefit from more favourable pricing and sales mix in all segments except Tissue.

The Corporation generated an operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $(30) million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $163 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, fourth quarter OIBD totaled $62 million, a decrease of $77 million, or 55% from the $139 million generated in the same period last year. This decrease is largely attributable to higher raw material costs and inflationary pressures in labour and transportation in all segments, and lower volumes and higher energy costs in Containerboard and Tissue. These were partially offset by benefits of pricing increases in Containerboard and Specialty Products.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our fourth quarter 2021 OIBD and/or net earnings were:

$87 million of impairment charges in the Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);

$6 million additional restructuring charges and closure costs related to closed plants in Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);

$20 million loss on repurchase of long-term debt (net earnings);

$204 million total gain, net of taxes, from a business disposal within discontinued operations (net earnings).

For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation posted net earnings of $105 million, or $1.04 per common share, compared to net earnings of $73 million, or $0.72 per common share, in the same period of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net loss of $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or $(0.09) per common share, compared to net earnings of $42 million, or $0.42 per common share, in the same period of 2020.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on March 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2022. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the fourth quarter of 2021, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.

2021 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2021 fourth quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0620 (international 1-416-764-8651). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until March 24, 2022 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international 1-416-764-8677), access code 904516.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 174 384 Accounts receivable 510 659 Current income tax assets 19 23 Inventories 494 569 Current portion of financial assets 1 5

1,198 1,640 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 87 82 Property, plant and equipment 2,522 2,772 Intangible assets with finite useful life 88 160 Financial assets 6 16 Other assets 54 50 Deferred income tax assets 138 170 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 473 522

4,566 5,412 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 1 12 Trade and other payables 707 861 Current income tax liabilities 12 17 Current portion of long-term debt 74 102 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 12 14 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 16 25

822 1,031 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 1,450 1,949 Provisions for contingencies and charges 47 57 Financial liabilities 6 6 Other liabilities 122 202 Deferred income tax liabilities 192 210

2,639 3,455 Equity



Capital stock 614 622 Contributed surplus 14 13 Retained earnings 1,274 1,146 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23) (28) Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,879 1,753 Non-controlling interests 48 204 Total equity 1,927 1,957

4,566 5,412

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS



For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales 1,028 1,030 3,956 4,105 Cost of sales and expenses







Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $60 million for 3-month period (2020 — $59 million) and $252 million for the year (2020 — $251 million)) 933 859 3,465 3,444 Selling and administrative expenses 96 91 356 367 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (1) (38) (40) (43) Impairment charges and restructuring costs 94 12 110 43 Foreign exchange gain (3) — (2) (1) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) 2 17 3

1,118 926 3,906 3,813 Operating income (loss) (90) 104 50 292 Financing expense 20 25 84 101 Interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities 2 (10) 5 (7) Loss on repurchase of long-term debt 20 — 20 6 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments — (3) (3) (6) Fair value revaluation loss on investments — 3 — 3 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (7) (5) (18) (14) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (125) 94 (38) 209 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (29) 16 9 26 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for the period (96) 78 (47) 183 Results from discontinued operations 204 (1) 234 51 Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period 108 77 187 234 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 3 4 25 36 Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 105 73 162 198 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations per common share







Basic ($0.98) $0.73 ($0.59) $1.74 Diluted ($0.98) $0.73 ($0.59) $1.72 Net earnings per common share







Basic $1.04 $0.72 $1.60 $2.04 Diluted $1.03 $0.72 $1.59 $2.02 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 100,858,870 99,937,437 101,884,051 95,924,835 Weighted average number of diluted common shares 101,746,156 101,009,931 102,902,364 97,061,136









Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders:







Continuing operations (99) 74 (59) 169 Discontinued operations 204 (1) 221 29 Net earnings 105 73 162 198

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period 108 77 187 234 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries (5) (48) (8) (28) Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries from discontinued operations 3 (2) (18) 21 Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities 8 29 11 16 Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities from discontinued operations (3) 1 9 (13) Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments (3) — 2 2 Provision for income taxes — (2) (2) (2) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes from discontinued operations 1 — (1) —

1 (22) (7) (4) Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits — — 29 (19) Actuarial loss on employee future benefits from discontinued operations — (3) — (3) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes — — (7) 5 Recovery of income taxes from discontinued operations — 1 — 1

— (2) 22 (16) Other comprehensive income (loss) 1 (24) 15 (20) Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period 109 53 202 214 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period — — 13 43 Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period 109 53 189 171 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders:







Continuing operations (98) 56 (33) 145 Discontinued operations 207 (3) 222 26 Comprehensive income 109 53 189 171

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY



For the year ended December 31, 2021 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS RETAINED EARNINGS ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of year 622 13 1,146 (28) 1,753 204 1,957 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings — — 162 — 162 25 187 Other comprehensive income (loss) — — 22 5 27 (12) 15

— — 184 5 189 13 202 Dividends — — (41) — (41) (14) (55) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations — — — — — (3) (3) Stock options expense — 1 — — 1 — 1 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 2 — — — 2 — 2 Redemption of common shares (10) — (16) — (26) — (26) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests — — 1 — 1 (1) — Disposals of non-controlling interests — — — — — (151) (151) Balance - End of year 614 14 1,274 (23) 1,879 48 1,927

















For the year ended December 31, 2020 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS RETAINED EARNINGS ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of year 491 15 1,003 (17) 1,492 177 1,669 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings — — 198 — 198 36 234 Other comprehensive income

(loss) — — (16) (11) (27) 7 (20)

— — 182 (11) 171 43 214 Dividends — — (31) — (31) (14) (45) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations — — — — — (2) (2) Issuance of common shares on public offering 125 — (4) — 121 — 121 Stock options expense — 1 — — 1 — 1 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 10 (3) — — 7 — 7 Redemption of common shares (4) — (4) — (8) — (8) Balance - End of year 622 13 1,146 (28) 1,753 204 1,957

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities from continuing operations







Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 105 73 162 198 Results from discontinued operations (204) 1 (234) (51) Results from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests — — 13 22 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (99) 74 (59) 169 Adjustments for:







Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and

other liabilities 22 15 89 94 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt 20 — 20 6 Depreciation and amortization 60 59 252 251 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (1) (38) (40) (43) Impairment charges and restructuring costs 94 12 110 43 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) 2 17 3 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments — (3) (3) (6) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (29) 16 9 26 Fair value revaluation loss on investments — 3 — 3 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (7) (5) (18) (14) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 3 4 12 14 Net financing expense paid (11) (5) (96) (76) Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption (24) — (24) (4) Net income taxes received — 1 2 9 Dividends received 6 3 11 10 Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities (13) (7) (35) (27)

20 131 247 458 Changes in non-cash working capital components 49 27 (36) 19

69 158 211 477 Investing activities from continuing operations







Disposals in associates and joint ventures — — 1 3 Payments for property, plant and equipment (95) (72) (286) (219) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 2 46 53 55 Change in intangible and other assets (1) (2) (15) (9) Cash received from business combinations — — — 2

(94) (28) (247) (168) Financing activities from continuing operations







Bank loans and advances (6) 3 (11) 1 Change in credit facilities 5 (50) 5 (131) Issuance of unsecured senior notes, net of related expenses — — — 409 Repurchase of unsecured senior notes (372) — (372) (264) Increase in other long-term debt — 31 5 31 Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations (12) (85) (75) (117) Settlement of derivative financial instruments — — — 1 Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of transaction fees — 120 — 120 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options — — 2 7 Redemption of common shares — (3) (26) (8) Payment of other liabilities — — — (121) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests and acquisition of non-controlling interests (4) (3) (16) (14) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (12) (9) (41) (31)

(401) 4 (529) (117) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period from continuing

operations (426) 134 (565) 192 Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations, including reclassification of beginning of year cash and cash equivalent in 2021 450 27 356 41 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 24 161 (209) 233 Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (1) (4) (1) (4) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 151 227 384 155 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 174 384 174 384

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.

The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.















SALES TO









For the 3-month periods ended December 31,

Canada United States Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Packaging Products















Containerboard 294 295 207 205 1 — 502 500 Specialty Products 55 46 96 76 — 1 151 123 Inter-segment sales (4) (4) (4) (2) — — (8) (6)

345 337 299 279 1 1 645 617 Tissue Papers 69 71 270 310 — — 339 381 Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities 40 29 4 3 — — 44 32

454 437 573 592 1 1 1,028 1,030















SALES TO









For the years ended December 31,

Canada United States Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Packaging Products















Containerboard 1,197 1,130 811 787 1 1 2,009 1,918 Specialty Products 202 165 346 305 — 3 548 473 Inter-segment sales (14) (13) (18) (5) — — (32) (18)

1,385 1,282 1,139 1,087 1 4 2,525 2,373 Tissue Papers 252 278 1,020 1,336 — 1 1,272 1,615 Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities 145 115 14 2 — — 159 117

1,782 1,675 2,173 2,425 1 5 3,956 4,105



OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended December

31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Packaging Products







Containerboard 71 150 350 436 Specialty Products 21 15 74 58

92 165 424 494 Tissue Papers (98) 27 (38) 145 Corporate Activities (24) (29) (84) (96) Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (30) 163 302 543 Depreciation and amortization (60) (59) (252) (251) Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities (22) (15) (89) (94) Loss on repurchase of long-term debt (20) — (20) (6) Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments — 3 3 6 Fair value revaluation loss on investments — (3) — (3) Share of results of associates and joint ventures 7 5 18 14 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (125) 94 (38) 209



PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Packaging Products







Containerboard 97 44 236 111 Specialty Products 19 10 42 25

116 54 278 136 Tissue Papers 23 42 49 104 Corporate Activities 20 10 46 26 Total acquisitions 159 106 373 266 Right-of-use assets acquisitions and of property, plant and equipment included in other debts (13) (21) (43) (53)

146 85 330 213 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of period 24 18 31 37 End of period (75) (31) (75) (31) Payments for property, plant and equipment 95 72 286 219 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (2) (46) (53) (55) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 93 26 233 164

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gain or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION AND USES OF NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures as well as non-IFRS measures is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures and other financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Non-IFRS measures

Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.

Working capital: Used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.

Other financial measures

Total debt: Used to calculate all the Corporation's debt including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio.

Net debt: Used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to adjusted OIBD to calculate net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio.

Non-IFRS ratios

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.

Adjusted OIBD margin : Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings per common share: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Net debt / Net debt + Shareholders' equity: Used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and thus the risk to Shareholders.

Working capital as a percentage of sales: Used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.

Adjusted free cash flow per common share: Used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility.

Non-IFRS and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss)1 and to adjusted OIBD1 by business segment is as follows:



20212 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 230 59 (108) (131) 50 Depreciation and amortization 120 15 70 47 252 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 350 74 (38) (84) 302 Specific items:









Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — — (40) — (40) Impairment charges 1 — 88 — 89 Restructuring costs 4 — 17 — 21 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 17 — — — 17

22 — 65 — 87 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1 372 74 27 (84) 389 Adjusted operating income (loss)1 252 59 (43) (131) 137



20202 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 321 42 72 (143) 292 Depreciation and amortization 115 16 73 47 251 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 436 58 145 (96) 543 Specific items:









Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (45) 2 — — (43) Impairment charges 6 — 23 1 30 Restructuring costs 4 — 7 2 13 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 2 — — 1 3

(33) 2 30 4 3 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1 403 60 175 (92) 546 Adjusted operating income (loss)1 288 44 102 (139) 295



Q4 2021 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 43 17 (115) (35) (90) Depreciation and amortization 28 4 17 11 60 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 71 21 (98) (24) (30) Specific items:









Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — — (1) — (1) Impairment charges 1 — 87 — 88 Restructuring costs — — 6 — 6 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2) — — 1 (1)

(1) — 92 1 92 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1 70 21 (6) (23) 62 Adjusted operating income (loss)1 42 17 (23) (34) 2

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.



Q3 2021 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 58 13 29 (27) 73 Depreciation and amortization 30 4 18 11 63 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 88 17 47 (16) 136 Specific items :









Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — — (39) — (39) Restructuring costs 1 — 4 — 5 Unrealized loss on financial instruments 5 — — — 5

6 — (35) — (29) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1 94 17 12 (16) 107 Operating income (loss) adjusted1 64 13 (6) (27) 44



Q4 20202 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 122 12 10 (40) 104 Depreciation and amortization 28 3 17 11 59 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 150 15 27 (29) 163 Specific items:









Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (40) — 2 — (38) Impairment charges (reversals) (2) — 5 1 4 Restructuring costs — — 6 2 8 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 2 — — — 2

(40) — 13 3 (24) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1 110 15 40 (26) 139 Adjusted operating income (loss)1 82 12 23 (37) 80

Net earnings, as per IFRS, are reconciled below with operating income (loss), adjusted operating income1 and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 20212 20202 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 20202











Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 162 198 105 32 73 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 25 36 3 14 4 Results from discontinued operations (234) (51) (204) (25) 1 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 9 26 (29) 30 16 Fair value revaluation loss on investments — 3 — — 3 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (18) (14) (7) (4) (5) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments (3) (6) — 3 (3) Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities and loss on repurchase of long-term debt 109 100 42 23 15 Operating income (loss) 50 292 (90) 73 104 Specific items:









Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (40) (43) (1) (39) (38) Impairment charges 89 30 88 — 4 Restructuring costs 21 13 6 5 8 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 17 3 (1) 5 2

87 3 92 (29) (24) Adjusted operating income1 137 295 2 44 80 Depreciation and amortization 252 251 60 63 59 Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization1 389 546 62 107 139

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per common share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings (loss)1 and adjusted net earnings (loss)1 per common share:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share

amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited) NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE3

20212 20202 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 20202

20212 20202 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 20202























As per IFRS 162 198 105 32 73

$1.60 $2.04 $1.04 $0.32 $0.72 Specific items:





















Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (40) (43) (1) (39) (38)

($0.32) ($0.38) ($0.01) ($0.31) ($0.34) Impairment charges 89 30 88 — 4

$0.75 $0.24 $0.74 — $0.04 Restructuring costs 21 13 6 5 8

$0.15 $0.10 $0.04 $0.04 $0.05 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 17 3 (1) 5 2

$0.11 $0.03 ($0.01) $0.03 $0.02 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt 20 6 20 — —

$0.13 $0.05 $0.13 — — Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps and option fair value 1 (11) 1 — (11)

— ($0.12) — — ($0.12) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments (3) (6) — 3 (3)

($0.02) ($0.05) — $0.03 ($0.02) Fair value revaluation loss on investments — 3 — — 3

— $0.02 — — $0.02 Included in discontinued operations, net of tax (224) 6 (204) (20) 8

($2.14) $0.04 ($2.02) ($0.12) $0.05 Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest3 (16) (12) (23) 13 (4)

— ($0.02) — — —

(135) (11) (114) (33) (31)

($1.34) ($0.09) ($1.13) ($0.33) ($0.30) Adjusted1 27 187 (9) (1) 42

$0.26 $1.95 ($0.09) ($0.01) $0.42 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding











101,884,051 95,924,835 100,858,870 102,129,769 99,937,437

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations. 3 Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments. Please refer to "Provision for income taxes" section for more details.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with operating income (loss) and operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 20211 20201 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 20201 Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations 211 477 69 45 158 Changes in non-cash working capital components 36 (19) (49) 13 (27) Depreciation and amortization (252) (251) (60) (63) (59) Net income taxes received (2) (9) — (1) (1) Net financing expense paid 96 76 11 41 5 Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption 24 4 24 — — Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others 40 43 1 39 38 Impairment charges and restructuring costs (110) (43) (94) (5) (12) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (17) (3) 1 (5) (2) Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received 24 17 7 9 4 Operating income (loss) 50 292 (90) 73 104 Depreciation and amortization 252 251 60 63 59 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 302 543 (30) 136 163

1 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results and consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1 to adjusted free cash flow1, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited) 20212 20202 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 20202 Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations 211 477 69 45 158 Changes in non-cash working capital components 36 (19) (49) 13 (27) Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations(excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) 247 458 20 58 131 Restructuring costs 25 11 7 12 6 Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption 24 4 24 — — Specific items paid 49 15 31 12 6 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1 296 473 51 70 137 Capex expenditures (286) (219) (95) (54) (72) Change in intangible and other assets (15) (9) (1) (3) (2) Lease obligation payments (47) (43) (12) (12) (13) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 53 55 2 50 46

1 257 (55) 51 96 Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests (55) (45) (16) (17) (12) Adjusted free cash flow generated (used)1 (54) 212 (71) 34 84 Adjusted free cash flow generated (used)1 per common share (in Canadian dollars) ($0.53) $2.21 ($0.70) $0.33 $0.84 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 101,884,051 95,924,835 100,858,870 102,129,769 99,937,437

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt1 to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD1):

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Long-term debt 1,450 1,830 1,949 Current portion of long-term debt 74 74 102 Bank loans and advances 1 7 12 Total debt1 1,525 1,911 2,063 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 174 151 384 Net debt1 as reported 1,351 1,760 1,679 Adjusted OIBD1 as reported on a last twelve months basis (including discontinued operations for the year ended

December 31, 2020) 389 466 675 Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio1 3.5x 3.8x 2.5x

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

Source:

Allan Hogg

Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

