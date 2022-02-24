CEMEX successfully launches lower carbon Portland limestone cement in southeastern U.S.

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today as part of its efforts to cut CO 2 emissions, the company has successfully introduced environmentally friendly, lower carbon Portland limestone cement (PLC) manufactured at its plants in Brooksville, Fla., and Demopolis, Ala., across the southeastern United States. Increased PLC production is just one element of CEMEX's Future in Action program that focuses on reducing the carbon footprint of its operations and products.

Portland limestone cement can offer reductions of CO 2 emissions by up to 10% when compared to ordinary Portland cement (OPC). In the lower carbon PLC, finely-ground limestone replaces a portion of the clinker, typically reducing the clinker factor by approximately 10% compared to OPC, and thereby reducing its CO 2 intensity. Extensive testing and customer feedback have shown PLC offers the same or better performance in durability and resilience when compared to OPC.

CEMEX USA increased production of Portland limestone cement at its Brooksville and Demopolis plants over the last year, and currently, the low carbon building material accounts for more than 50% and more than 20%, respectively, of the cement produced at the operations. CEMEX USA aims to increase the production of PLC, or begin manufacturing the eco-friendly product, at other U.S. cement plants in the coming months.

"At CEMEX, we acknowledge that climate action is one of the most important issues facing our world, and we are committed to being part of the solution," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "Our company has ambitious emission-reduction targets, and by offering lower carbon products that deliver brilliant performance like Portland limestone cement, we can continue to work toward those goals while encouraging customers to join us in the journey."

In addition to diversifying its product mix with lower carbon PLC, CEMEX USA plans to increase its use of alternative fuels, including biomass, at the Brooksville and Demopolis cement plants to further reduce CO 2 emissions and promote a circular economy. Alternative fuels are expected to account for 30% of fuels used in the manufacturing process at the Brooksville plant by the end of 2022.

CEMEX announced more aggressive climate goals just last year and implemented its Future in Action program. The ambitious targets include cutting CO 2 emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 1990 baseline levels and working to deliver net-zero concrete globally by 2050. CEMEX also is part of the Global Cement and Concrete Association's (GCCA) and Portland Cement Association's (PCA) carbon neutrality roadmaps. In addition, the company is a founding member of the First Movers Coalition, an initiative that unites more than two dozen companies worldwide to spur innovation and the use of decarbonization technologies.

