Destiny pushes European ambitions with the new name 'Dstny' New brand identity and commitment as the co-name sponsor of Belgian UCI WorldTour team Lotto-Dstny from 2023 will propel brand recognition for the cloud-based Business Communications provider

BRUSSELS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destiny is taking an important next step in realising its European ambitions today. With "Dstny," it is launching a new brand identity and logo for the entire Group. At the same time, the company announces that it will become the new co-name sponsor of Belgian UCI WorldTour cycling team Lotto-Dstny as of January 1, 2023 until at least the end of 2024.

Lotto Dstny logotypes (PRNewswire)

With the new name, Dstny unifies more than ten brands in the Group with a shared mission, purpose, and promise. The new brand symbolises the European leadership position and the drive to speed up innovation, improve customer experience and attract even more talent, to deliver cloud based Business Communications today and tomorrow.

"Today is about much more than just launching a new logo and name," says CEO Daan De Wever. "Under the bonnet of the Dstny brand, we are merging all the services and technologies into accessible value propositions for companies, partners, and service providers. It is our mission to make Business Communications across various channels as easy as possible for employees and customers of both SMEs and large corporations."

Dstny has built a strong technology framework and unique technical development capacity the last couple of years and is now increasing the speed of innovation with Business Communications as-a-service, under one brand.

Pro Cycling as the catalyst for brand recognition in Europe

In the search for the perfect brand activation, Dstny found the ideal partner in the Belgian Lotto cycling team with a strong match in core values, geographical markets, and audiences.

As a fast-growing company, generating trust and building a strong brand are essential for Dstny. Moreover, it makes attracting new customers, partners, M&A prospects, and talent easier. Dstny therefore chooses its partnerships very carefully. "Just like the Lotto cycling team, we believe in giving talent every opportunity, in the importance of a strong partner network, in diversity, and team spirit. We also share the ambition to play internationally from our Belgian roots," explains De Wever.

"Pro cycling is also one of the most popular sports in Europe, especially in our core markets. It has a large audience in the business world among decision-makers, so it provides us with networking and hospitality opportunities to grow even faster."

Dstny is the first Belgian Tech Scale-up to support a Belgian professional cycling team with a co-name sponsorship. "We are very proud to be the new co-name sponsor of the Belgian UCI WorldTour team Lotto-Dstny. We also hope to be able to inspire the team, from our similar starting position as 'challenger' in the market, to think and act strategically-creatively and 'out of the box". I am convinced that by joining forces, we can both take the next step in our development", concludes De Wever.

John Lelangue, general manager of the cycling team, is delighted with the arrival of Dstny as a new partner. "We are very happy with Dstny's eagerness and firm commitment to be a part of our team for the next two years this early in the season. Dstny and our cycling team are a perfect match of two Belgian organizations with international ambitions. Our team is going for stage victories in the Tour de France and wins in major classics, this year and in the future. Developing young talent, men and women, is part of our DNA. That's why, in addition to our WorldTeam, we also invest in our U23-development and women's team. Through this partnership, Dstny acquires a place in the future and history of Belgian cycling."

Jannie Haek, CEO of the National Lottery, is also looking forward to working with the new partner. 'With Dstny we share our Belgian identity and focus on innovation. Dstny is a good example of how Belgian technology companies can grow into strong international players. We are proud that we can contribute in this way to the further development of that success. In all those years, we have had wonderful moments with the cycling team, which we have now been supporting for 37 years. We are happy that with Dstny we can welcome Belgian talent in the team again, fully in line with the philosophy of the team."

About Dstny

Dstny is a leading European provider of cloud-based Business Communications. The company aims to simplify the everyday lives of more than 2,2 million users today : the interactive tools in Business Communications are delivered as–a-service and bring employees and customers together across all communication formats (voice, video, chat, and other).

The Dstny tools are natively mobile-first , locally adaptable, easy to use, and easy to integrate, for companies, partners, and service providers. By combining innovative technology with close relationships with partners and service providers, and with strong local teams, Dstny can deliver the best possible user experience and make the latest applications accessible to companies across Europe.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has 750 employees in 7 European countries (Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, UK) and an annual turnover of nearly €190 million in 2021.

More info: www.dstny.com

About UCI WorldTour team

The Lotto cycling teams are a household name in the cycling world. Since 1985, the National Lottery has linked the name of its strong Lotto brand, together with various other partners, to the professional cycling team. After all these years, the 2022 team is still known for its attacking spirit, approachability and investment in young Belgian cycling talent. The team shows itself every year on a global level and won the biggest races like the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and many stages in the Tour de France.

About the National Lottery

The National Lottery, with its strong Lotto brand, is a loyal partner of Belgian cycling and has been regarded in the cycling world for more than 37 years as the "pacesetter of the race" in all its facets. Lotto is a proud partner of numerous cycling-related projects in various disciplines, such as track cycling, BMX, or cyclocross, and of various larger and smaller cycling races on Belgian soil, ranging from the Tour of Flanders over E3 prize to the Lotto Belgium Tour, but also the World Cup in Flanders or the Tour start in Brussels in 2019. In addition, the National Lottery is investing not only in a Belgian WorldTour team, but also in a women's team and a team for young people, in numerous youth training programs and in the framing of cycling events. Lotto also brings fans close to cycling thanks to its Captains of Cycling cooperative, a unique model where fans help to determine the future of Belgian cycling and receive a great deal in return. The players, the fans, the supporters: these are our stakeholders. Their experience with our brands and our mission is our most important Return on Investment. So we can say with certainty: the National Lottery and cycling go hand in hand.

For more information:

Christian Hed

CMO Destiny

Email: christian.hed@destiny.eu

Tel: +46707187603

Veerle Wijsgeer

PR Destiny

Email: veerle.wijsgeer@destiny.be

Tel: +32495580797

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751645/Lotto_Dstny.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Destiny