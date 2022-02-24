Encompass Health to present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in Miami, Florida, on March 15-17, 2022.

Encompass Health's Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will present on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 8:30-8:55 a.m. CT.

The presentation will be webcast live and available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com .

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 146 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

