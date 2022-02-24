HNRC REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") announced today record results for the year ending December 31, 2021.

Financial Results: Twelve Months December 31, 2021 vs Twelve Months December 31, 2020

Total revenue for twelve months was $18,217,737 vs $9,523,634, an increase of 91%

Total earnings for twelve months were $6,307,247 vs $2,153,149, an increase of 192%

Total assets for twelve months were $74,251,027 vs $72,514,735, an increase of 2%

Earnings per share for twelve months was $0 .35c vs $0.19c, an increase of 84%

The company has a net asset value of $3.46 per share as of December 31, 2021 .

Frank Kristan, President of Houston Natural Resources Corp commented that:

"We are delighted that our growth is continuing with strong results for the year ending December 31,2022. The company's increase in revenues and earnings has been due to an increase in services it provides to its portfolio companies. The company sponsored a successful $86 million NYSE listing of an energy focused special purpose acquisition corporation this month. We anticipate consistent growth from revenue and profit in 2022. The company is evaluating sponsoring other energy focused special purpose acquisition corporations in addition to water treatment plants, oil and gas and other water treatment technology acquisitions."

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp (www.hnrcholdings.com) (OTC:HNRC). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments. The portfolio companies include investments in energy, information technology and healthcare.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

