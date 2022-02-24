INDUSTRY LEADER IN CUSTOMER SERVICE TO RETIREMENT PLAN PARTICIPANTS UNVEILED

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DALBAR announced that Nationwide Retirement Solutions has earned the 2021 Plan Participant Service Award. This award recognizes Nationwide for outstanding telephone support to both public and private sector retirement plan participants. This is the eighth consecutive year that Nationwide has earned this distinction.

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains the significance of this award, "Being able to get help from a person who's both friendly and knowledgeable has always been important to those planning for retirement, and it's become even more so in the face of uncertainty and financial hardships experienced by so many over the past two years. Fortunately for participants in Nationwide Retirement Solutions plans, they have some of the best customer service professionals anywhere on their side to answer questions and take action."

In order to earn this award, Nationwide underwent a year-long audit of telephone interactions with their retirement plan customers. These service experiences were compared to other leading providers, superior service standards and industry best practices.

DALBAR, Inc. has a 45-year history and is recognized by industry and government as an independent third-party expert in the business of providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are recognized as a mark of excellence in the financial services community.

