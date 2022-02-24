InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Pets (CLR-108)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable accessory for protecting a wounded area on a pet's torso," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the GENTLE GUARD. My design could enhance the healing process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

This patent-pending invention protects a wound or post-surgical area on a pet's torso/body. In doing so, it prevents the pet from licking, biting or scratching the area. As a result, it enhances comfort and healing and it eliminates the need for the pet to wear a cone. The invention features an effective design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for pet owners, veterinarian offices, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLR-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp