NEW APP TO HELP WEST CONTRA COSTA DRIVERS AVOID TRAFFIC AND EARN REWARDS FOR IMPROVING THEIR COMMUTE

RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoEzy announced today that it is officially launching its free multi-modal navigation app services in West Contra Costa and to support the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) Smartphone Travel Incentive Study. For the launch, GoEzy is partnering with the City of Richmond Transportation Department to pilot a carpool feature, which will be available to City employees, helping them find ridesharing matches for their commute. The GoEzy app helps drivers avoid traffic and spend less time behind the wheel, and as part of the study thousands of West Contra Costa's drivers will be offered valuable rewards for trying out GoEzy's suggestions to improve their commute over the next several weeks.

In addition to enjoying GoEzy's innovative features, thousands of West Contra Costa drivers will receive special offers to make changes to their routine travel, such as leaving a little earlier for a trip than normal, carpooling or biking to work, or trying out a convenient County Connection route to school. Through another partnership, 511 Contra Costa is funding incentives and commuters can earn rewards, like gift cards, from Visa, Amazon, Starbucks and more for giving those suggestions a try.

As drivers use the GoEzy app, the Smartphone Travel Incentive study will develop a deeper understanding of traveler behavior, how incentives influence travel choices, and how these findings can help shape transportation policy in the future.

"As traffic congestion returns to pre-pandemic levels of gridlock," Coire Reilly, Program Manager for 511 Contra Costa said, "it's important for us to give commuters a wide variety of commute options so they can opt for ways that avoid traffic and reduce stress in their life - such as carpooling and transit. The GoEzy app will find and suggest those changes for you, and for a limited time, we're happy to provide rewards to the commuters who try them out."

GoEzy will continue to improve daily drives long after the study is over, but to potentially join the thousands of West Contra Costa drivers earning rewards while improving their commute, here's what to do:

Download the free GoEzy app from the Apple App Store or Google Play

Start using the GoEzy app for navigation when traveling around town

Within 1-2 weeks, the app will start presenting you with personalized suggestions (and possibly rewards!) for upcoming trips

ABOUT METROPIA

Metropia's platform, powered by AI-based algorithms, data analytics and behavioral economics, provides a multidimensional demand management framework (route, departure time and mode) to support transportation system congestion-management strategies and policies. To learn more, visit Metropia.com .

ABOUT 511 CONTRA COSTA

511 Contra Costa is a county-wide program that strives to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality by providing the public with information, resources, and tools that promote mobility options beyond driving alone. 511contracosta.org

ABOUT CITY OF RICHMOND

The City of Richmond is committed to implementing clean transportation strategies and increasing transportation equity in Richmond's SB 535 designated Disadvantaged Communities (DAC). The Richmond Transportation department is primarily responsible for implementing programs that align with the Council adopted First Mile Last Mile Strategic plan, the Climate Action Plan (CAP) as well as other State and regional plans and policies to enhance Richmond's transportation network and to improve the environment through the reduction of local greenhouse gas emissions.

