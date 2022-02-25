ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK UNITES COMMUNITY AGAINST HUNGER WITH 38TH ANNUAL WALK RUN

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunger Walk Run , Atlanta's longest running, most beloved walk/run-for-a-cause event, returns on March 6 to unite the community in-person and virtually to raise awareness and critical funds for local hunger relief. Runners, walkers, and supporters can join thousands of participants coming together to support our neighbors in need and celebrate achievements already made in the fight against hunger.

"In its 38 years, our annual Hunger Walk Run has raised over $11.7 million for hunger relief, which translates into over 46 million meals provided," said Kyle Waide , president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. "Despite disruptions to the event the past two years due to the pandemic, the Food Bank is humbled by the community's continued interest in the event and its unwavering support of the Food Bank's mission."

Hunger Walk Run takes place on Sunday, March 6 from 12-4pm at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes Benz Stadium and online. Participants can enjoy family-friendly activities including Atlanta's best food trucks, a children's play zone, live entertainment, and more. Sponsored by the Arby's Foundation , Sysco Brand Family and Delta Air Lines , the Hunger Walk Run is one of the Atlanta Community Food Bank's largest community engagement opportunities.

"Sysco's Nourishing Neighbors initiative is proud to support this year's Hunger Walk Run and the outstanding work that the Atlanta Community Food Bank does to support those that are food insecure," said Sean Hyslop , region president of Sysco. "Strong companies need a strong community foundation to be successful. That foundation must be rooted in helping those who need a hand to lift them up and create an environment that allows them to create success for themselves. Nourishment is the first stepping-stone to this vision and why Sysco is dedicated to supporting Hunger Walk Run and the Atlanta Community Food Bank's mission."

The pandemic made difficult situations worse for the 1 in 8 Georgians and 1 in 7 children experiencing food insecurity – forcing tough choices between paying rent, purchasing critical medication, or purchasing food to eat. Many neighbors experienced food insecurity for the first time in their lives. By participating this year, you can be the reason a Georgian will not have to make tough decisions when it comes to feeding their kids and family.

"Because the Arby's Foundation has a long history of supporting childhood hunger relief efforts, we are proud to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank. We know consistent access to the meals they need is ground zero for a child's success," said Stuart Brown , executive director of the Arby's Foundation.

Funds raised through the event support the Food Bank's mission and are shared with participating nonprofit partner agencies who are part of the Food Bank's extensive network of pantries, kitchens, shelters, schools and senior centers who distribute food to neighbors in need.

"The Atlanta Community Food Bank plays a critical role in alleviating food insecurity in the city that so many of our Delta employees call home," said Tad Hutcheson , community and public affairs vice president of Delta Air Lines. "We are proud to support their annual Hunger Walk Run and partner with them to empower programs that directly provide food assistance to those in need."

The Food Bank is grateful for the generous support from its event sponsors. The Hunger Walk Run also is supported by the following Gold Sponsors — The Coca-Cola Company and The Home Depot Backyard.

The Food Bank invites the community to register or donate for the 38th annual Hunger Walk Run by visiting www.HungerWalkRun.org .

As the Food Bank prepares the event and assesses the status of the COVID-19 case rates, they will ensure that live activities at the Backyard are planned accordingly to ensure a fun and safe environment for all.

