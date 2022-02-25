Rejection Of Momentive Acquisition Would Be A Huge Win For Zendesk Shareholders Says JANA Partners; Believes Rejection Would Indicate Zendesk Requires Significant Board Change Or Should Be Sold

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today released the following statement regarding Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) following press reports indicating Zendesk shareholders are expected to reject the proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) (formerly SurveyMonkey):

We believe a rejection of the proposed Momentive acquisition would be a huge win for Zendesk shareholders, a repudiation of Zendesk's board, and a strong indication that Zendesk either requires significant board change or should be sold.

We believe that the misalignment between Zendesk's board and its shareholders has never been more evident. The proposed Momentive acquisition was met by a significant decline in Zendesk's stock and widespread censure from Zendesk shareholders and analysts since the day of its announcement. Nevertheless, Zendesk's board elected to use the company's full resources to pursue this acquisition as its top strategic priority for the past four months. In the process, Zendesk's board burned tens of millions of dollars of shareholder capital pursuing Momentive, eroded the company's own credibility, and distracted the company from its attractive standalone prospects, while at the same time refusing to engage with buyers interested in acquiring Zendesk at a premium.

We encourage shareholders to vote the WHITE proxy card at the Zendesk 2022 annual meeting.

